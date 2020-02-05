DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 05, 2020

Supreme Court to take up Karachi law and order case again on Friday

Ishaq TanoliFebruary 05, 2020

Email

The apex court had initiated follow-up proceedings to see to what extent the authorities at different levels had implemented its judgement. — AFP/File
The apex court had initiated follow-up proceedings to see to what extent the authorities at different levels had implemented its judgement. — AFP/File

The Supreme Court will take up the matter regarding the implementation of its landmark judgement handed down in the suo motu case regarding the law and order situation in Karachi on Friday at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

The larger bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will also take up some other cases against unauthorised constructions and encroachments on amenity plots on Thursday.

Dozens of petitions, miscellaneous applications and reports are fixed and expected to be taken up by the bench on Friday about the implementation of its judgement issued in the Karachi law and order situation case. Notices have been issued to the federal and provincial law officers as well as several departments and officials concerned.

The proceedings are based on a suo motu notice taken by then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry after the city went through one of its bloodiest summers in 2011.

The five-judge bench had passed a detailed judgement in October 2011 which contained various orders and directions on how to control lawlessness in the metropolis.

A year later, the apex court had initiated follow-up proceedings to see to what extent the authorities at different levels had implemented its judgement and issued several orders during the lengthy implementation proceedings over the years.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 05, 2020

Solidarity with IHK

Pakistan must continue its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.
February 05, 2020

Basant ban

ONCE upon a time, the skies of Punjab would be speckled with colour to mark the arrival of spring. For centuries,...
February 05, 2020

KCR slapstick

ONE must have a lively sense of humour to enjoy news concerning the Karachi Circular Railway project. As a report in...
Updated February 04, 2020

Parliament salaries

It was a bad idea in the first place to attempt to table three bills seeking a raise in the salaries of lawmakers.
Updated February 04, 2020

ISPR’s role

With a DG now heading ISPR, it is hoped that the armed forces’ media wing will return to its original mandate.
February 04, 2020

CNIC condition

THE FBR has finally put into effect a key budget proposal that aims to raise taxes. After delaying its...