Supreme Court to take up Karachi law and order case again on Friday

The Supreme Court will take up the matter regarding the implementation of its landmark judgement handed down in the suo motu case regarding the law and order situation in Karachi on Friday at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

The larger bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will also take up some other cases against unauthorised constructions and encroachments on amenity plots on Thursday.

Dozens of petitions, miscellaneous applications and reports are fixed and expected to be taken up by the bench on Friday about the implementation of its judgement issued in the Karachi law and order situation case. Notices have been issued to the federal and provincial law officers as well as several departments and officials concerned.

The proceedings are based on a suo motu notice taken by then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry after the city went through one of its bloodiest summers in 2011.

The five-judge bench had passed a detailed judgement in October 2011 which contained various orders and directions on how to control lawlessness in the metropolis.

A year later, the apex court had initiated follow-up proceedings to see to what extent the authorities at different levels had implemented its judgement and issued several orders during the lengthy implementation proceedings over the years.