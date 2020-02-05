Karachi cop, injured in firing incident, dies during treatment

A police officer succumbed to his injuries while under treatment at the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Wednesday, where he had been brought in critical condition after he was shot in the head outside his home in Karachi's Pehlwan Goth area.

According to police officials, 30-year-old Rehman Ali was standing outside his home when armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on him. Ali, who is posted in Special Branch of the police, was off-duty and in civilian clothes at the time of the attack.

Hours after he was brought to the hospital, JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali confirmed that the injured cop had succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the facility's neuro-trauma ICU.

Deputy Inspector General (East) Amir Farooqi said that the perpetrators had been identified but police were still trying to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the senior superintendent of police (East).