Karachi cop 'critically injured' in firing incident

A police officer was admitted to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Wednesday in critical condition after he was shot in the head outside his home in Karachi's Pehlwan Goth area.

According to police officials, 30-year-old Rehman Ali was standing outside his home when armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on him. Ali, who is posted in Special Branch of the police, was off-duty and in civilian clothes at the time of the attack.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali said he was being treated in the intensive care unit.

Deputy Inspector General (East) Amir Farooqi said that the perpetrators had been identified but police were still trying to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the senior superintendent of police (East), besides directing that the injured officer be provided the best medical treatment.