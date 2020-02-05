In pictures: Marches, rallies across the country as Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

People from all sections of society came out in droves on streets and avenues across the country to participate in rallies and make humans chains on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on Wednesday.
Students, social workers, politicians and members of civil society carried flags and placards with slogans decrying Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, especially since August last year, when India repealed the region's special status.
Citizens also condemned the incessant firing and shelling by the Indian forces, which has resulted in several civilian casualties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Many Pakistani soldiers posted along the restive Line of Control have been martyred from ceasefire violations by Indian forces from across the border.
Header image: People carry signs and flags during a demonstration as they walk to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, in Islamabad on February 5, 2020. — Reuters
