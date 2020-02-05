In pictures: Marches, rallies across the country as Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Students, social workers, politicians and members of civil society carried flags and placards.

People from all sections of society came out in droves on streets and avenues across the country to participate in rallies and make humans chains on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on Wednesday.

Students, social workers, politicians and members of civil society carried flags and placards with slogans decrying Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, especially since August last year, when India repealed the region's special status.

Citizens also condemned the incessant firing and shelling by the Indian forces, which has resulted in several civilian casualties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Many Pakistani soldiers posted along the restive Line of Control have been martyred from ceasefire violations by Indian forces from across the border.

People carry flags as they gather to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on February 5, 2020. — Reuters

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan attends a rally on Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Members of a police band lead a march to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, in Karachi. — Reuters

Students and teachers carry flags as they attend a march to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day at the mausoleum of the Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi. — Reuters

Youngsters take part in a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris. — AP

Protesters hold flags as they shout slogans during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Lahore. — AFP

A protester waves the AJK flag at a demonstration to show solidarity with Kashmiris in Karachi on February 4, 2020. — AFP

Protesters march during a demonstration to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad. — AFP

Students take part in a rally in Karachi to express solidarity with Kashmiris. — AP

Youngsters from a welfare organisation "Pakistan Sweet Homes" participate in a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris. — AP

People take part in a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris. — AP

Children take part in a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris. — AP

People take part in a rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris. — AP

President Dr Arif Alvi addresses a seminar to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on February 4, 2020. — PID

Header image: People carry signs and flags during a demonstration as they walk to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, in Islamabad on February 5, 2020. — Reuters