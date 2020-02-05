PM Imran to address AJK Legislative Assembly as nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday where he is expected to address a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly as the nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The assembly session began with the AJK anthem. Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir welcomed Prime Minister Imran as well as the other government officials who were accompanying the premier.

Addressing the session, regional president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that the Kashmir issue has been internationalised, adding that the premier had raised it at every forum.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stands alongside Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday. — PM Office Twitter

Upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honour.

Prime Minister Imran was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam.

Across Pakistan, today is being marked as a day of solidarity to express support for the people of Kashmir and their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

Earlier, in a message, the premier said the occasion is being observed to reaffirm support for Kashmiris who have been "subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now".