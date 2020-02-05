Modi’s annexation of IOK will lead to its independence: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annexation of occupied Kashmir will eventually lead to its independence.

The prime minister was addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly as the nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday.

The premier said that he believed that occupied Kashmir would be made independent as a result of the action that Modi had taken in the region on August 5, 2019.

"If he had not taken that step, we could not say anything to the world," the premier said, adding that prior to the events of August 2019, no one was paying attention to Indian atrocities in the valley.

"On that day Modi made a fatal mistake, one that he could not step back from," the prime minister said.

"Hopefully Kashmir will now go towards independence," Prime Minister Imran said. "Our job now is to inform the world about what is happening in the valley on all forums," he added.

"They [India] cannot continue in this manner any longer. They have detained eight million people in an open jail."

The prime minister warned that India's situation will continue to deteriorate with time.

"In desperation, Modi said that he will defeat Pakistan in 11 days. The head of the country, giving such a statement when both countries in question are nuclear powers, cannot be normal.

"His [Modi's] only aim is to please his Hindutva base. The last refuge of every scoundrel is patriotism. They hide behind nationalism and then make such claims," Imran said. "Worried people make such statements, and they are now worried."

He urged the people to not play into India's trap, predicting that they will either use terrorism as an excuse or conduct a false-flag operation to inflict more torture on the people of Kashmir.

"They would have proceeded to do so had we not raised the issued in front of the whole world. They have stated that they wish to change the region's geography, from a Muslim-majority to a Muslim-minority.

"We should not give them any chance. This is a political, and a diplomatic fight as well as in the media. And for the first time since 60s, international media is presenting Pakistan’s stance," he added.

Commenting on 'Islamic terrorism', Imran said: "Religion and terrorism are not linked. Since 9/11, Muslims have been persecuted due to Islamic terrorism. Therefore, we have to be very careful about what their game plan is."

He added that the Kashmir now has to be taken to the next level. Imran acknowledged that the issue "drifted" after it was raised at the UN General Assembly, at a time when it was at its peak, due to the "storm that was headed to Islamabad".

However, the issue has now entered the world's political arenas, he said, adding that this was our strength. 'We will inform them of what is going on in the occupied valley."

The premier ended his address by reiterating that Modi's actions will lead to freedom for occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider warned Prime Minister Imran against accepting United States' offer to mediate on the Kashmir dispute, saying that such a move would only benefit India.

During his address in the AJK Legislative assembly, Haider said that after August 5, 2019, today was the first time that Pakistan had expressed solidarity with Azad Jammu and Kashmir and its people.

He added that before partition, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had warned that the Indian Congress will deceive the Muslims.

The AJK premier said that his government was cognisant of the challenges being faced by Pakistan and was thankful that, despite the difficulties, Islamabad continued to standby the Kashmiris.

"I hope you didn't mind anything I said," the AJK premier said as he wrapped up his address. He also urged Prime Minister Imran to work on national reconciliation.

Prime Minister Imran began his address by responding to the AJK premier's address by saying he was a democrat because the history of the world had proven that democracy was the best system.

He said that as far as "consensus-building" was concerned, Imran said he was standing with the AJK premier.

"One thing I want to tell the AJK parliament is that don't lose hope," he said, adding: "Losing hope means you have lost faith in God."

"Indeed it is a very difficult time for the country. But I have no doubt the country will not only manage to find its way out of these difficult times but will eventually become a great nation."

The assembly session began with the AJK and Pakistan anthems. Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir welcomed Prime Minister Imran as well as the other government officials who were accompanying the premier.

Regional president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that the Kashmir issue has been internationalised, adding that the premier had raised it at every forum.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stands alongside Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in Muzaffarabad on Wednesday. — PM Office Twitter

Earlier, upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad, the prime minister was presented with a guard of honour.

Prime Minister Imran was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Chairman of Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam.

Across Pakistan, today is being marked as a day of solidarity to express support for the people of Kashmir and their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

Read: 6 months on, IOK still under India's clampdown — here's everything you need to know

Earlier, in a message, the premier said the occasion is being observed to reaffirm support for Kashmiris who have been "subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now".

More to follow