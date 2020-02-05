Pakistan 'stands with Kashmiris' in countrywide show of support

DAWN.COM

A protester waves Kashmiri flag in Karachi during a demonstration against India February 4. — AFP
Pakistanis have come out in droves on streets and avenues across the country to participate in rallies and make human chains on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today.

Members of the federal and provincial governments joined citizens at the various rallies, public meetings and seminars being held to express support for the people of occupied Kashmir and their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

Every year, February 5 is observed as a day of solidarity with Kashmiris. This year, however, it comes after India stripped the region of its special status and imposed a lockdown.

The Indian government had on August 5, 2019, repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status. It also divided up occupied Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories; one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh. The bifurcation of the territory came into effect on October 31 last year.

A strict lockdown and communications blackout has been in place in occupied Kashmir since August 5. Forcing people offline has crippled the economy and made it impossible to pay utility bills, make applications or just send a message to family outside the stricken zone.

Last month, limited mobile data services and internet were temporarily restored in the region.

Islamabad

In Islamabad, a rally was held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. It was attended by female members of the parliament and women belonging to different walks of life.

Government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan addressed the event, saying the day had arrived for "India's illegal occupation of occupied Kashmir" to end.

She said the innocent people of Kashmir were looking towards the people of Pakistan for help with their cause. Awan demanded that occupied Kashmir's residents be granted their right of self-determination.

Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan talks to media in Islamabad during a Kashmir day rally. — PID
Karachi

In Karachi, a rally was taken out from Kashmir Road to Mazar-i-Quaid to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Organised by the Sindh government, the rally was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, provincial secretaries and senior police officers.

Addressing the rally, Shah said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed a wave of terror against the Muslims of India and has launched a genocide in occupied Kashmir.

“Your hands are stained with the blood of innocent Kashmiris and one day you will have to face cases of war crimes in the International Court of Justice,” he said, referring to Modi.

During the rally, songs of solidarity with the people of Kashmir were played and a special band performed until the event's conclusion.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah lead a walk to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in Karachi. — APP
Lahore

Lahore's Mall Road was decorated with the flags of Pakistan and AJK while camps were set up across the city to show support for the people of occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a rally at Charing Cross, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said there was a strong connection between the residents of Lahore and occupied Kashmir.

Condemning Indian atrocities in the occupied valley, he demanded the implementation of the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

"We stood with the Kashmiris in the past, do so today and will continue to stand with them in the future," the chief minister said, adding that the "hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris".

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar addresses a Kashmir day public gathering in Lahore. — Photo: Muhammad Taimoor
Meanwhile, a large number of people living in Sialkot's border villages formed a chain of human hands in Sucheetgarh Sector along the Working Boundary.

Citizens make a human chain in Sucheetgarh Sector along the Sialkot Working Boundary on Kashmir Solidarity Day. — Photo: Abid Hussain Mehdi
They carried pro-Kashmir banners and waved the national flags of both Pakistan and AJK.

While expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people, the protesters condemned the "Indian state terrorism" in the occupied valley.

They said that freedom was the basic right of the oppressed Kashmiri people and that "the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri people will soon bear fruit".

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Rallies were held in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Swat in solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

In Shangla district, a large number of students, civil society members, teachers and traders participated in the rally, while markets remained closed in protest against India and in support of Kashmir's residents.

In Bisham, a rally was taken out on the Karakoram Highway in which participants shouted slogans against the Indian prime minister and in support of Kashmiris.

People march during a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in Bisham, Shangla. — Photo by Umar Bacha
Addressing the event, speakers condemned the Indian army's aggression in occupied Kashmir as well as the revocation of the occupied region's special status.

They demanded of the UN and human rights organisations to take note of the Indian aggression and push for the holding of a referendum in occupied Kashmir.

'True manifestation of Indian state-terrorism'

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day said that the "unprecedented length" of restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir have "fully exposed the fiction of India's democracy and its scant regard for basic human norms," Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier said the occasion is being observed to reaffirm support for Kashmiris who have been "subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now".

He also addressed a special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad.

Prime Minister Imran said Kashmirs, the ummah, Pakistan as well as the international community have rejected "India's travesty of law and justice".

"India has turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops. History has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of the fundamental rights at this scale. Tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations.

"This is a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism," he said.

He said that India had been exposed before the world as a "majoritarian and authoritarian polity".

The premier said that Pakistan demands that the military siege and communications blackout in the region be lifted and India's illegal actions are rescinded, adding that those who are under arrest should also be released.

Additionally, he said that international human rights organisations and international media should be given access to the region to evaluate the human rights situation.

"We urge the international community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people and averting grave risks to global peace and security posed by India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive action," Prime Minister Imran said.

He said that Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris.

"Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people have realised their legitimate right of self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions."

'Battle of hope against overwhelming odds'

In his message on the occasion, President Dr Arif Alvi said the nation is expressing soldiarity with the people of occupied Kashmir "who have rendered unmatched sacrifices for their legitimate right to self-determination over the course of past seven decades in an indomitable struggle for freedom from oppression".

"It has been a battle of hope against overwhelming odds, of courage against fear, and of sacrifice against tyranny; but through all of it, the Kashmiri people have persisted, unrelenting and proud like they have always been, to deny India the perverse gratification of subjugating them," he said.

Alvi said that Pakistan will continue to extend "political, moral and diplomatic support" to Kashmiris until they are given their legitimate right to self-determination as per the UNSC resolutions.

International community should do more

In his message, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to do more for the people of occupied Kashmir "in this time of trial and tribulation", Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said that "each additional second on the lockdown clock is a burden on the world’s collective conscience".

He also called on India to allow a UN fact-finding mission to visit occupied Kashmir and assess the reports of human rights violations in the region.

A day ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution calling for India to reverse the annexation of Jammu and Kashmir. The Senate also unanimously adopted a resolution assuring its support to the people of occupied Kashmir in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

Bitter Truth
Feb 05, 2020 08:47am
Economy in shambles, corruption rankings high, inflation skyrocketing, and shortage of wheat.... if only there were a solidarity day with the awam, things would’ve not been this bad.
Dr. Zunaid, uttar pradesh
Feb 05, 2020 08:53am
Kashmiris will win. Because force has failed. And it is failing against all minorities in India today.
Desi dimag
Feb 05, 2020 08:54am
Are Kashmirs observing Kashmir day today?
ABCD
Feb 05, 2020 09:03am
How much taxpayers’ money government has spent on this support till date and what is the out come? Good nobody cares to know.
Amir
Feb 05, 2020 09:03am
Much awaited holiday
Justice
Feb 05, 2020 09:09am
If not anything else, just enjoy the holiday.
Hindu
Feb 05, 2020 09:12am
What will happen ???
SATT
Feb 05, 2020 09:14am
Kashmir is free now and flourishing.
Nazma
Feb 05, 2020 09:14am
Before solidarity with kashmiris, please show some solidarity for our kids in Wuhan. Please please bring them back.
Faheem
Feb 05, 2020 09:26am
World to do more? The world has turn a deaf ear to the screems of Kashmiri. Pakistan must reevaluate it's strategy and move away from symbolic expression of support.
Judge
Feb 05, 2020 09:35am
Imran can’t even visit Malaysia for a summit without permission so how can he demand anything from India or world.
M. Emad
Feb 05, 2020 09:39am
Imran Khan Niazi's Kashmir policy seems not working.
prasannan
Feb 05, 2020 09:40am
@Tony Soprano, vote bank Politics
Syed A. Mateen
Feb 05, 2020 09:47am
It is very painful for the people of Pakistan that Muslims of Kashmir are suffering in every shape and manner the worst kind of inhuman treatment by the Indian govt. since 1947 which no civilized govt. can do with its citizens on earth. The brutal acts against Kashmiri are increasing day by day and since August 2019 Kashmiris are living under constant curfew. In order to break up unity and strength of Kashmiris, Indian govt. has repealed Article 370 of constitution and de-notified special status of occupied Kashmir. In order to brake strength of Kashmiri people India divided Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two regions. No one knows when Muslims of Kashmir will get rid of inhuman treatment of Indian govt. It is the duty of every peaceful person no matter from which cast, creed or religion he or she belongs to raise voice against the atrocities of Indian govt. and support to brake the shackles of Kashmiri Muslims so that they should spend their lives acording to their own choice.
samsher
Feb 05, 2020 09:53am
@Desi dimag, no not a signal one
commonsense
Feb 05, 2020 10:00am
Yeah, do that. Meanwhile you have the highest amount of foreign debt, highest inflation, basic food items are in short supply, worst healthcare and education systems, your stock market fell with record drop, your currency is in toilet, nothing credible to export, law and order is in shambles, zero respect and recognition in the world..... have at it guys !
Nawaz
Feb 05, 2020 10:05am
@Amir, yes, one more holiday for the government and private sectors. Enjoy the holiday.
Nawaz
Feb 05, 2020 10:08am
@SATT, yes, people are happy in J&K.
Nation
Feb 05, 2020 10:09am
Indian Kashmir is improving now actually.. let them educate and come up like all the other indians. Please dont suppress them .
Shaen
Feb 05, 2020 10:15am
Time to Show Some Solidarity for our own Pakistani students stuck in China
Jacky
Feb 05, 2020 10:40am
@Nazma, have trust in Almighty.
American by Heart
Feb 05, 2020 10:45am
@Nazma, unfortunately your PM have left these poor students there were else all countries have brought back their citizens. Even small countries in the pacific has brought back their citizens.
Humour
Feb 05, 2020 10:49am
You don’t have anything to do for your country and people..... old politics and people still relay on it ....,
Desi jat
Feb 05, 2020 11:00am
Just to hide their incompetency and nothing else.
Mark
Feb 05, 2020 11:08am
Good way for the IK government to take the focus away from its failures on all fronts especially economy.
Leo
Feb 05, 2020 11:12am
@Nazma, the best comment ! Yes why does he not bring back the children?
Srini
Feb 05, 2020 11:24am
Guys move on, lot better things to do for the future of individual and the country. Even if you observe every day as Solidarity Day, nothing is going to change on the ground.
Dua
Feb 05, 2020 11:26am
@SATT, very soon a day will come when the GDP of IHK will exceed that of Pakistan unless Pakistani Leaders start working on real issues facing them like economy in shambles , corruption, illiteracy , debt etc
Saqquib
Feb 05, 2020 11:42am
Kashmiris over Pakistanis as always.. Can we talk on getting back our students from China. Mr. Foreign minister. Why larger interest comes only for pakistani citizens, or why always pakistani citizens have to sacrifice for ill policy makers.
kamal chowkidar
Feb 05, 2020 11:48am
@Bitter Truth , Things are pretty bad in India as well. Let's not our keep eyes closed.
Fastrack
Feb 05, 2020 11:50am
@Bitter Truth , You are such an obsessed follower of Pakistan. No wonder India is a picture of neglect today.
Talha
Feb 05, 2020 11:50am
Move the international court of justice if you really think India is doing something wrong. Random rants are going to do no good.
A shah
Feb 05, 2020 11:57am
Imran Khan has totally failed the people of Kashmir. India did what it wanted and not even one country dared lift a finger against it
SATT
Feb 05, 2020 11:58am
In democracy people are elected not selected.
T. M. Reddy
Feb 05, 2020 11:59am
Fiction? Really?
tahira_qadir
Feb 05, 2020 12:04pm
Yeah Mr Q we should do more at our own backyard. so many things to do. We will do good with the international interference.
Zaffronite
Feb 05, 2020 06:04pm
@kamal chowkidar, Says a Pakistani. How predictable?
