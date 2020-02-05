Actions in occupied Kashmir expose 'fiction of India's democracy', says PM Imran on Kashmir Solidarity Day

DAWN.COM

A protester waves Kashmiri flag in Karachi during a demonstration against India February 4. — AFP
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the "unprecedented length" of restrictions imposed in occupied Kashmir have "fully exposed the fiction of India's democracy and its scant regard for basic human norms," Radio Pakistan reported.

As the nation observes Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support for the people of the valley and their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions, in a message, the premier said the occasion is being observed to reaffirm support for Kashmiris who have been "subjected to an inhuman lockdown and communications blockade for six months now".

The premier is expected to address a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and AJK. Meanwhile, in the federal capital, citizens will form a human chain at D-Chowk.

Various rallies, public meetings and seminars are also being held across the country on the occasion.

Annually, February 5 is observed as a day of solidarity with Kashmiris. This year, however, it comes after India stripped the region of its special status and imposed a lockdown.

The Indian government had on August 5, 2019, repealed Article 370 of its constitution, stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status. It also divided up occupied Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories; one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh. The bifurcation of the territory came into effect on October 31 last year.

A strict lockdown and communications blackout has been in place in occupied Kashmir since August 5. Forcing people offline has crippled the economy and made it impossible to pay utility bills, make applications or just send a message to family outside the stricken zone.

Last month, limited mobile data services and internet were temporarily restored in the region.

'True manifestation of Indian state-terrorism'

Prime Minister Imran said Kashmirs, the ummah, Pakistan as well as the international community have rejected "India's travesty of law and justice".

"India has turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 occupation troops. History has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of the fundamental rights at this scale. Tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations.

"This is a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism," he said.

He said that India had been exposed before the world as a "majoritarian and authoritarian polity".

The premier said that that country demands that the military siege and communications blackout in the region be lifted and India's illegal actions are rescinded, adding that those who are under arrest should also be released.

Additionally, he said that international human rights organisations and international media should be given access to the region to evaluate the human rights situation.

"We urge the international community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people and averting grave risks to global peace and security posed by India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive action," Prime Minister Imran said.

He said that Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris.

"Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people have realized their legitimate right of self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions."

International community should do more

In his message, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to do more for the people of occupied Kashmir "in this time of trial and tribulation", Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said that "each additional second on the lockdown clock is a burden on the world’s collective conscience".

He also urged India to allow a UN fact-finding mission to visit occupied Kashmir and assess the reports of human rights violations in the region.

A day ahead of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution calling for India to reverse the annexation of Jammu and Kashmir. The Senate also unanimously adopted a resolution assuring its support to the people of occupied Kashmir in the struggle for their right to self-determination.

Bitter Truth
Feb 05, 2020 08:47am
Economy in shambles, corruption rankings high, inflation skyrocketing, and shortage of wheat.... if only there were a solidarity day with the awam, things would’ve not been this bad.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 05, 2020 08:54am
Are Kashmirs observing Kashmir day today?
Recommend 0
Amir
Feb 05, 2020 09:03am
Much awaited holiday
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 05, 2020 09:09am
If not anything else, just enjoy the holiday.
Recommend 0
Hindu
Feb 05, 2020 09:12am
What will happen ???
Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 05, 2020 09:14am
Kashmir is free now and flourishing.
Recommend 0
Nazma
Feb 05, 2020 09:14am
Before solidarity with kashmiris, please show some solidarity for our kids in Wuhan. Please please bring them back.
Recommend 0

