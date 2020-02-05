DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 05, 2020

Firm known for HIV treatment set to begin live test of coronavirus drug

Anwar IqbalUpdated February 05, 2020

Email

Although the company said it was not doing these tests for profit, the news sent Gilead’s stock up by as much as 13 percent in premarket trading. — AP
Although the company said it was not doing these tests for profit, the news sent Gilead’s stock up by as much as 13 percent in premarket trading. — AP

WASHINGTON: A US biotech firm Gilead has reached an agreement with China to try its antiviral drug Rem­desivir on patients with coronavirus.

Gilead is known for its HIV and hepatitis C treatments but its efforts to find a cure for the deadly respiratory disease drew attention when a US medical journal carried a case report earlier this week.

The New England Journal of Medicine reported that the condition of a coronavirus patient in Washington state began to improve after he was given Remdesivir.

The Journal is among the most prestigious medical publications as well as the oldest continuously published.

“Gilead is working with health autho­rities in China to establish a rando­mi­s­­ed, controlled trial to determine whe­ther Remdesivir can safely and effectively be used to treat 2019-nCoV (coronavirus),” the company announced.

“Gilead has provided Remdesivir for use in a small number of patients with 2019-nCoV for emergency treatment in the absence of any approved treatment options,” the statement added.

Gilead said it was also expediting appropriate laboratory testing of Rem­desivir against 2019-nCoV samples.

While there are no antiviral data that show activity against 2019-nCoV, Remd­esivir has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity in animal models against the viral pathogens MERS and SARS, coronaviruses structurally similar to 2019-nCoV. There are also limited clinical data available from the emergency use of Remdesivir in the treatment of patients with Ebola virus infection.

Although the company said it was not doing these tests for profit, the news sent Gilead’s stock up by as much as 13 percent in premarket trading.

Gilead, however, cautioned the general public that Remdesivir was still in testing stages and was not yet licensed or approved anywhere globally.

The US media noted that the arrangement between Gilead and the Chinese government was unusual and showed how the situation had forced both to go for an unconventional approach.

Beside Gilead, other biotech companies — such as Johnson & Johnson, Inovia Pharmaceuticals and Moderna Therapeutics — are also working on various experimental drugs to find a cure for this acute respiratory disease.

AFP adds: The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a “pandemic”.

“Currently we are not in a pandemic,” Sylvie Briand, head of WHO’s Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva.

Instead, she said, “we are at the phase where it is an epidemic with multiple foci.” The disease has killed more than 425 people and infected a further 20,000 in China, nearly all of them in central Hubei province — the epicentre of the outbreak — and spread to two-dozen countries since it emerged in December.

Briand said that while there is rapid spread of transmission in Hubei, outside the province there are mainly “spillover cases” with sporadic clusters of transmission.

“In these other places in China, the strategy currently is to stop transmission,” she said, adding that the same was true for affected countries outside of China. “We would like to make sure that we don’t have a second Hubei type of scenario,” she said.

“Countries are implementing early case detection, early isolation and treatment of patients, contact tracing to make sure they identify very early contacts that become symptomatic,” Briand pointed out. “We hope that based on ... measures in Hubei but also in other places where we have had spillover, we can stop transmission and get rid of this virus,” she said.

She acknowledged that halting the spread of the new pneumonia-like virus would be “challenging”.

“I am not saying it is easy, but ... we believe that it can be done,” she said.'

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 05, 2020

Solidarity with IHK

Pakistan must continue its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.
February 05, 2020

Basant ban

ONCE upon a time, the skies of Punjab would be speckled with colour to mark the arrival of spring. For centuries,...
February 05, 2020

KCR slapstick

ONE must have a lively sense of humour to enjoy news concerning the Karachi Circular Railway project. As a report in...
Updated February 04, 2020

Parliament salaries

It was a bad idea in the first place to attempt to table three bills seeking a raise in the salaries of lawmakers.
Updated February 04, 2020

ISPR’s role

With a DG now heading ISPR, it is hoped that the armed forces’ media wing will return to its original mandate.
February 04, 2020

CNIC condition

THE FBR has finally put into effect a key budget proposal that aims to raise taxes. After delaying its...