Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed today

The Kash­mir Solidarity Day will be observed on Wednesday to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: The Kash­mir Solidarity Day will be observed on Wednesday to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

It will be a public holiday and preparations are in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of held Kashmir in August last year in breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the occupied territory has been under a lockdown.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In the federal capital, the citizens will form a human chain at D-Chowk to express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir, to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

Banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display at all important points and roads all over the country.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2020

Fastrack
Feb 05, 2020 07:45am
We stand with Kashmiris. Always.
Fastrack
Feb 05, 2020 07:47am
Kashmir brutality is the result of decades of brainwashing of RSS followers. Land over human life- at any cost.
Fastrack
Feb 05, 2020 07:50am
The Kashmiris are the bravest people in the world- standing up to cowards protected by guns, armour and full AFSPA impunity, unheard of anywhere in the civilised world. And not giving up.
Dr. Zunaid, uttar pradesh
Feb 05, 2020 07:53am
Kashmiri brothers, we Indian Muslims are with you. We are now facing the suppression you have faced for decades. And we will win.
Dr. Zunaid, uttar pradesh
Feb 05, 2020 07:54am
Indian Muslims again being pushed against the wall like in 1947. Everyone knows the result.
Altaf Hussain...
Feb 05, 2020 07:56am
Good
M. Emad
Feb 05, 2020 07:57am
India has tried everything in Kashmir. Nothing has worked.
