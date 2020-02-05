Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed today

ISLAMABAD: The Kash­mir Solidarity Day will be observed on Wednesday to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

It will be a public holiday and preparations are in full swing to observe the day to highlight the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of held Kashmir in August last year in breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the occupied territory has been under a lockdown.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In the federal capital, the citizens will form a human chain at D-Chowk to express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir, to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

Banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display at all important points and roads all over the country.

