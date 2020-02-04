4 AJK civilians injured in 'unprovoked' Indian firing across LoC

Four civilians were injured in Leepa valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in a fresh ceasefire violation by Indian troops from across the Line of Control, it emerged on Tuesday.

"Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including mortars along LoC in Leepa valley, deliberately targeting civilian population," a statement issued by the military's media wing said.

The injured included two women and a child, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

Also on Tuesday, the Foreign Office summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian border forces along the LoC that resulted in serious injuries to four civilians.

The FO in a statement said due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by the Indian forces in Danna sector of LoC on February 3, 22-year-old Shamim Bibi, 10-year-old Farhaz, 35-year-old Ansar — all three residents of Chatargam village, and 17-year-old Moniza Bibi, a resident of Bagh Ali, sustained serious injuries.

While condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, the FO conveyed to the Indian diplomat that "such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability".

It was also emphasised that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India "cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir", according to the FO statement.

During the meeting, Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

India was also urged to permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council resolutions.