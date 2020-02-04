DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 04, 2020

PPP to march in March against govt's economic policies, says Bilawal

Dawn.comFebruary 04, 2020

Email

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTv
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the media in Karachi. — DawnNewsTv

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that the party will organise a march against the government's economic policies which have burdened the people of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony inaugurating an urban forest in Lyari, the PPP chairman said that the current government's economic policies are not in the people's best interests and that the PPP would launch a protest movement against it next month.

"Imran Khan had promised to give the youth of this country 10 billion jobs, and had promised to construct five million houses. But in the duration this government has been in power, they have only taken from the people," he said.

Bilawal added that the PPP had warned against the government’s economic policies as early as when they had introduced the budget. “This was not Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s (PTI) budget, it was the budget of the (PT)IMF [International Monetary Fund],” he said.

Ever since this budget has been imposed on us, there has been an increase in inflation, unemployment, and poverty. The PPP maintains that the government did not keep the country’s interests or its productivity in mind when negotiating with the IMF, he stated.

“They did not negotiate the correct package for the country,” he reiterated, adding that the poor people in the country now had to pay for the government’s incompetence.

The PPP chairman urged the federal government to renegotiate their deal with the IMF so that a more people-friendly package can be introduced.

“Deals shouldn’t be made on people’s rights, or on the country’s stance,” Bilawal said.

He stated that the PPP government was the first to introduce the concept of safeguarding the economic interests of the people.

"The revolutionary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which was the country’s first social safety net, was initiated within a year to give money directly to the people.

They [PTI] have been in power for more than a year, and have not managed to introduce people-friendly policies. Instead, they are involved in conspiracies to eradicate the BISP.

"One day they remove her picture, the second day they remove one million women from the programme. Then they change the name of the initiative entirely. They [PTI] have only stolen [from the people," he concluded.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Urwashi
Feb 04, 2020 06:26pm
Would marching can change economy?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The real danger

The real danger

Isn’t the most damaging thing that all Pakistanis are uncertain as to what is true and what isn’t?

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2020

Parliament salaries

It was a bad idea in the first place to attempt to table three bills seeking a raise in the salaries of lawmakers.
Updated February 04, 2020

ISPR’s role

With a DG now heading ISPR, it is hoped that the armed forces’ media wing will return to its original mandate.
February 04, 2020

CNIC condition

THE FBR has finally put into effect a key budget proposal that aims to raise taxes. After delaying its...
February 03, 2020

Debt and revenues

TWO numbers released on Friday told the story of the straight and narrow path this government has to walk. The first...
February 03, 2020

Asia Cup row

THE recent refusal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan has yet...
February 03, 2020

Curbing hepatitis C

CONSIDERING that Pakistan has the second highest prevalence and disease burden of hepatitis C in the world, the...