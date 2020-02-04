DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 04, 2020

Body of FIA driver found hanging from tree in Islamabad

Shakeel QararUpdated February 04, 2020

Email

Police took the body into custody and started an investigation into the death. — Reuters/File
Police took the body into custody and started an investigation into the death. — Reuters/File

The body of a driver of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was found hanging from a tree in Islamabad on Tuesday, police said.

The body of the man was found hanging from a tree in a green area next to Ibn-e-Sina road in the capital's Sector G-9/2, within the jurisdiction of Margalla police station.

A work ID of the deceased obtained by DawnNewsTV showed that he worked in the FIA as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) driver.

Police took the body into custody and started an investigation into the death.

Police said they are probing the death from the angles of both a possible suicide and homicide.

A statement issued by a spokesperson for the Islamabad police said that the deceased was a resident of Sector G-9/2.

It said police, including the station house officer Margalla and officers of the homicide unit, reached the site as soon as the sighting of the body hanging from the tree was reported.

The body was shifted to a hospital before the start of further proceedings.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The real danger

The real danger

Isn’t the most damaging thing that all Pakistanis are uncertain as to what is true and what isn’t?

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2020

Parliament salaries

It was a bad idea in the first place to attempt to table three bills seeking a raise in the salaries of lawmakers.
Updated February 04, 2020

ISPR’s role

With a DG now heading ISPR, it is hoped that the armed forces’ media wing will return to its original mandate.
February 04, 2020

CNIC condition

THE FBR has finally put into effect a key budget proposal that aims to raise taxes. After delaying its...
February 03, 2020

Debt and revenues

TWO numbers released on Friday told the story of the straight and narrow path this government has to walk. The first...
February 03, 2020

Asia Cup row

THE recent refusal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan has yet...
February 03, 2020

Curbing hepatitis C

CONSIDERING that Pakistan has the second highest prevalence and disease burden of hepatitis C in the world, the...