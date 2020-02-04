Pakistan decides to bat against India in high-stakes U-19 World Cup semi-final

Pakistan has won the toss and decided to bat first on Tuesday against traditional rival India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final.

The match is taking place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.

The game is expected to be a close one as India has won all of its five last matches, while the Green Shirts have lost one.

India’s highest score in the tournament so far is 297 while Pakistan’s highest tally has been 294.

In a video message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter, captain of the T20 team, Babar Azam encouraged the young players saying that the players should not be anxious, “it is a high-pressure game and they should play within their strengths”.

The sides have played against each other nine times in Under-19 World Cups so far with Pakistan having won five of those nine matches and India having won four.

Squads

Pakistan

Haider Ali

Mohammad Huraira

Rohail Nazir (c, wk)

Fahad Munir

Qasim Akram

Mohammad Haris

Irfan Khan

Abbas Afridi

Tahir Hussain

Amir Ali

Mohammad Amir Khan

India