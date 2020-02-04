DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 04, 2020

Pakistan decides to bat against India in high-stakes U-19 World Cup semi-final

Dawn.comFebruary 04, 2020

Email

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first. — Photo form PCB's Twitter
Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first. — Photo form PCB's Twitter

Pakistan has won the toss and decided to bat first on Tuesday against traditional rival India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final.

The match is taking place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.

The game is expected to be a close one as India has won all of its five last matches, while the Green Shirts have lost one.

India’s highest score in the tournament so far is 297 while Pakistan’s highest tally has been 294.

In a video message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter, captain of the T20 team, Babar Azam encouraged the young players saying that the players should not be anxious, “it is a high-pressure game and they should play within their strengths”.

The sides have played against each other nine times in Under-19 World Cups so far with Pakistan having won five of those nine matches and India having won four.

Squads

Pakistan

  • Haider Ali
  • Mohammad Huraira
  • Rohail Nazir (c, wk)
  • Fahad Munir
  • Qasim Akram
  • Mohammad Haris
  • Irfan Khan
  • Abbas Afridi
  • Tahir Hussain
  • Amir Ali
  • Mohammad Amir Khan

India

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Divyaansh Saxena
  • Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (c)
  • Dhruv Jurel (wk)
  • Siddhesh Veer
  • Atharva Ankolekar
  • Ravi Bishnoi
  • Sushant Mishra
  • Kartik Tyagi
  • Akash Singh

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The real danger

The real danger

Isn’t the most damaging thing that all Pakistanis are uncertain as to what is true and what isn’t?

Editorial

Updated February 04, 2020

Parliament salaries

It was a bad idea in the first place to attempt to table three bills seeking a raise in the salaries of lawmakers.
Updated February 04, 2020

ISPR’s role

With a DG now heading ISPR, it is hoped that the armed forces’ media wing will return to its original mandate.
February 04, 2020

CNIC condition

THE FBR has finally put into effect a key budget proposal that aims to raise taxes. After delaying its...
February 03, 2020

Debt and revenues

TWO numbers released on Friday told the story of the straight and narrow path this government has to walk. The first...
February 03, 2020

Asia Cup row

THE recent refusal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan has yet...
February 03, 2020

Curbing hepatitis C

CONSIDERING that Pakistan has the second highest prevalence and disease burden of hepatitis C in the world, the...