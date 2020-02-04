DAWN.COM

India crush Pakistan in one-sided U-19 World Cup semi-final

Dawn.comUpdated February 04, 2020

Indian players celebrate after Pakistan were bowled out for 172 in the U-19 World Cup semi-final. — Photo courtesy Cricket World Cup Twitter account
Pakistan's Fahad Munir (L) plays a shot as India's Dhruv Jurel (R) looks on during the Semi-Final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup between India and Pakistan at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on February 4, 2020. — AFP
The second wicket fell in the ninth over when Fahad Munir departed for naught.— Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal sealed India's victory with a six in a one-sided ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan on Tuesday.

The defending champions comfortably chased the paltry 173-runs target without losing a single wicket. They will either meet New Zealand or Bangladesh in the final, which will be held on February 9 at Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Openers Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena held their ground against Pakistani bowlers, whose efforts to restrict runs went in vain owing to a small target.

The match was played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.

India have won the U-19 World Cup title four times.

Pakistan innings

Earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 172 runs after just 43 overs as they fell before an atrocious Indian bowling attack.

The loss of skipper Rohail Nazir (62), who fell to Tilak Varma in the 42nd over, took away the team's remaining resistance and Tahir Hussain (2) and Aamir Ali (1) walked back soon after.

Nazir, Haider Ali (56) and Mohammad Haris (21) were the only batsmen to score double digits.

The green shirts had gotten off to a shaky start as Mohammad Huraira returned to the pavilion after posting just four runs on the board. He was caught at fine leg by Saxena on Sushant Mishra's ball.

The second wicket fell in the ninth over when Fahad Munir departed for naught. He was caught at point Atharva Ankolekar on Ravi Bishnoi's ball.

Haider Ali (R) is congratulated by captain Rohail Nazir after scoring a half-century. — AFP
Opener Ali and skipper Nazir put up some resistance and built up a 50-plus runs partnership. But it came to an end after Ali fell to Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 26th over. Nazir stood his ground, despite his teammates' inability to hold their own and scored a half-century.

Ali was replaced by Qasim Akram (9), who was run-out in the 31st over after a mix-up. Haris was caught at deep square by Divyaansh Saxena — his second catch in the match.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

To date, India’s highest score in the tournament so far is 297 while Pakistan’s highest tally has been 294.

In a video message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter, captain of the T20 team, Babar Azam encouraged the young players saying that the players should not be anxious, “it is a high-pressure game and they should play within their strengths”.

The sides have played against each other nine times in Under-19 World Cups so far with Pakistan having won five of those nine matches and India having won four.

Line-ups:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (capt, wk), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Comments (109)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 04, 2020 01:25pm
Well done greenshirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
AK
Feb 04, 2020 01:37pm
Please make correction Pakistan have won all group games with game against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain. In quarterfinals Pakistan defeated Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
point of view
Feb 04, 2020 01:53pm
2 down already for 42 in 11 overs. No chance for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 04, 2020 01:57pm
Come On India !!
Recommend 0
Empty vessel
Feb 04, 2020 02:12pm
India-Pak match is always boring unlike England-Australia match or Australia-India match or India-NZ match. Afghanistan-Pakistan match will attract more spectators.
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Feb 04, 2020 02:16pm
Let the better team win
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 04, 2020 02:23pm
Bring them on.
Recommend 0
AJo
Feb 04, 2020 02:42pm
Pakistan will miss its most talented permanent-16 years old bowler.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Feb 04, 2020 02:54pm
May the best team win. Best of luck, India.
Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Feb 04, 2020 02:59pm
100 in 27 poor score may get 225 maxm Hard task
Recommend 0
Atif
Feb 04, 2020 03:15pm
This is not a Test match.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Feb 04, 2020 03:21pm
Match will be one sided in India favour. . Mine prediction
Recommend 0
AD
Feb 04, 2020 03:35pm
144/4 in 34 overs is a decent score considering that a score of 250 of odd is par for under 19. A close game expected. Need to keep nerve.
Recommend 0
satya
Feb 04, 2020 03:50pm
6 gone.. I think 190-220 is what they are gonna make..
Recommend 0
Abhay
Feb 04, 2020 03:51pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, - Brought it on. How are you coping :D
Recommend 0
Surya Kant
Feb 04, 2020 03:53pm
Let us see how India responds to challenge in their innings.
Recommend 0
Tamin
Feb 04, 2020 03:56pm
The skipper ( Rohail) playing too slow and playing for himself , putting pressure on the other batsmen.
Recommend 0
India
Feb 04, 2020 04:03pm
India is going to win this
Recommend 0
Tejpal Sharma
Feb 04, 2020 04:08pm
The ages of Pakistani U19 must be Independently verified
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Feb 04, 2020 04:12pm
@k k tiwari, Looks difficult. Already 169/8
Recommend 0
Mihir
Feb 04, 2020 04:14pm
Few people will still say "Its an odd fluke". As usual.
Recommend 0
Aron
Feb 04, 2020 04:14pm
Indian young bowlers are raining bullets, fantastic bowling. However i see lot of talent in pakistan U19 team. all the best both teams
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 04, 2020 04:16pm
Pak U19 team is not upto mark
Recommend 0
Chango
Feb 04, 2020 04:20pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Bought them on
Recommend 0
Kickthebutt
Feb 04, 2020 04:22pm
Pakistan all out for 172
Recommend 0
Srini
Feb 04, 2020 04:22pm
Well done BLUE shirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
Manu
Feb 04, 2020 04:22pm
Looks like Pakistan team did not prepare for WC. Clueless batting. Hope they put up good bowling show.
Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 04, 2020 04:22pm
172 All OUT in just 43.1 overs. Excellent show by INDIA !!!
Recommend 0
Yograj Prabhakar
Feb 04, 2020 04:23pm
172 All out. Poor display of batting by Pakistani youngsters.They should have played more sensibly. Anyways, best of luck in bowling to them.
Recommend 0
Aron
Feb 04, 2020 04:25pm
end of pak innings. Pitch is pacy and bouncy so pak bowlers will definitely give hard time to indians
Recommend 0
amir_indian
Feb 04, 2020 04:26pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, 172/all out
Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 04, 2020 04:26pm
Only two batsmen excited me in the lot but non of the two succeeded today. They are Huraira and Haris. Otherwise non of them is good enough for the first class standards.
Recommend 0
Yograj Prabhakar
Feb 04, 2020 04:26pm
How can a fine batting unit lose there last 6 wickets for mere 26 Runs? They have probably wasted the fighting knock of Rohail Nazir.
Recommend 0
Wacko
Feb 04, 2020 04:27pm
The point is how many players from such tournaments become regualar Hardly a good number..wo winning is of no use then
Recommend 0
Sohail moghal
Feb 04, 2020 04:28pm
The coaches need to advise all players before any crunch match to relax and treat the game as any other match even though if it's agaidt India. Game is not all about being physically prepared but also mentally.
Recommend 0
non Dr salatia
Feb 04, 2020 04:29pm
well-done Pak,hang on tough
Recommend 0
Ajay Ladkani
Feb 04, 2020 04:29pm
Last six wickets of Pakistan fell for only 26 runs and only three batsmen reached double figure. Now Pakistsn has to do a very disciplined batting and fielding to make it a match.
Recommend 0
Betaal
Feb 04, 2020 04:31pm
Good, sports should bring closeness between the 2 nations, rest is just...
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 04, 2020 04:31pm
Pakistan will destroy India 100%. Pakistan is a superpower
Recommend 0
Anil Bhadauria
Feb 04, 2020 04:32pm
It's easy walk over for India.
Recommend 0
Dr. Paderia
Feb 04, 2020 04:35pm
Dr Saleria, please give us your predictions for this match?
Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Feb 04, 2020 04:37pm
This team is performing same like the senior team..
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Feb 04, 2020 04:37pm
In the hindsight, there will be fierce arguments that Pak could have asked India to bat first. The history says that Sarfaraz was blamed for asking India to bat first in the ICC World Cup, even when there was rain in the previous three days and more rains were forecast on June 16th match day. Victory has many fathers but defeat does not have one. R.S. Menon, Bangalore
Recommend 0
big joke
Feb 04, 2020 04:38pm
Time to go home for pak players
Recommend 0
Bhutta
Feb 04, 2020 04:40pm
Pull up your socks green shirts, perform, and don’t just hang around on the turf!
Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 04, 2020 04:50pm
@big joke, The game is not over
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Feb 04, 2020 04:55pm
@Tejpal Sharma, There is serious age issue with three?
Recommend 0
Sarfraz
Feb 04, 2020 05:00pm
Another validation of the failure of PCB's state of affairs!
Recommend 0
Umesh
Feb 04, 2020 05:07pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Finally you have a stock statement. " History...... ".
Recommend 0
Bipul
Feb 04, 2020 05:17pm
Pakistani youngsters continue the tradition of hilarious runouts.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 04, 2020 05:17pm
Big CONGRATULATIONS, Indian ICC U-19 WC team !
Recommend 0
USR
Feb 04, 2020 05:29pm
Led these kids enjoy the game and not burden with India/Pakistan rivalry. Winning and losing are so temporary..
Recommend 0
Lilly
Feb 04, 2020 05:37pm
At least Pakistan’s batting this time was better than the last U-19 WC batting performance against India when the team was bundled out for a meager 69 chasing 273.
Recommend 0
Sid
Feb 04, 2020 05:37pm
Crumble under pressure is how pakistan players are brought up - shows there is something wrong at lower levels that pakistan players just cannot handle pressure
Recommend 0
Malik
Feb 04, 2020 05:38pm
Everytime Pakistan plays india I remember championship trophy final 2017
Recommend 0
Anil Bhadauria
Feb 04, 2020 05:46pm
Now you should compare what is future of Indian cricket and Pakistan cricket.
Recommend 0
Mark
Feb 04, 2020 05:48pm
I think Pak players take too much pressure of playing against India. They get scared and collapse without any fight.
Recommend 0
Neo
Feb 04, 2020 05:54pm
Big difference in quality of batting. Pak batsmen at every level don't seem to value their wicket.
Recommend 0
Ashish
Feb 04, 2020 05:57pm
Will this Pakistan team be able to take a single wicket against strong and dominant Indian batting? Game Over already!
Recommend 0
sammy
Feb 04, 2020 06:03pm
pak team bounced out by indian aggression
Recommend 0
Vishwas Kulkarni
Feb 04, 2020 06:04pm
Looks like India will easily win the match. There is considerable gap between capabilities of both teams and is increasing
Recommend 0
joe
Feb 04, 2020 06:04pm
I will not be surprised if India wins by 20 wickets
Recommend 0
Raghav
Feb 04, 2020 06:05pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Underdogs of Islamabad loses to boys in blue, as per your theory fluke continues at U-19 level as well.
Recommend 0
Love
Feb 04, 2020 06:06pm
Indian are far superior in everything. this is reflected by scores and the way Indians playing
Recommend 0
ABCD
Feb 04, 2020 06:10pm
Pakistani bowling and fielding do not match with Pakistani boasting. At present Pakistani players need some inspirational stuff. Game should not end one-sided.
Recommend 0
Neil
Feb 04, 2020 06:12pm
India - 86/0 (20.0)
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 04, 2020 06:13pm
No chance of India winning. Pakistan will bowl them all out for under 100
Recommend 0
Rushin
Feb 04, 2020 06:19pm
India 101-0 in 22 overs. Match sliping away from Pak boys.
Recommend 0
Jag
Feb 04, 2020 06:20pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, All talk but no talent to back it up.
Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 04, 2020 06:24pm
104 for No LOSS. Early celebrations begin for INDIA !!!
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 04, 2020 06:29pm
Indian boys are too strong.
Recommend 0
Raj
Feb 04, 2020 06:29pm
India is winning this probably by 9wickets or more...watch my word :)
Recommend 0
Atif
Feb 04, 2020 06:29pm
India is 108-0.
Recommend 0
O Hanif
Feb 04, 2020 06:33pm
No chance for Pakistan, I followed match against Afghanistan. There is no hope, the batting sucks and similarly nothing in bowling which can bowled out team like India. Pakistan is again not selecting team on merit like their senior team, so no hope of any change in results either.
Recommend 0
Krishnan
Feb 04, 2020 06:35pm
115 on the board. Pakistan will win easily.
Recommend 0
Sri Lanka
Feb 04, 2020 06:35pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, yee they did. Ready to welcome in 2 days
Recommend 0
Dr hilarious
Feb 04, 2020 06:37pm
@non Dr salatia, Fantastic
Recommend 0
MaxSpartaSpectre
Feb 04, 2020 06:39pm
India 122/0 in 28.3 overs.
Recommend 0
Love
Feb 04, 2020 06:39pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, cant you see pak is losing badly
Recommend 0
Love
Feb 04, 2020 06:40pm
U 19 means no pakistani is allowed to score more than 19
Recommend 0
Pras
Feb 04, 2020 06:41pm
Why Shahid Afridi not in Pakistan U19 team? Surprising
Recommend 0
Shailesh
Feb 04, 2020 06:44pm
It is not a rivalry when the same team wins every time. No fun any more.
Recommend 0
Yashaswi
Feb 04, 2020 06:48pm
Pakistan should send their senior team, they might have a better chance.
Recommend 0
Hindu
Feb 04, 2020 06:48pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, optimistic with out reason
Recommend 0
Realistic view
Feb 04, 2020 06:49pm
Didn't see the early part of the match. Pak team bowling and fielding has been very good. The difference seems to be in batting. But it's been good to watch.
Recommend 0
MarK
Feb 04, 2020 06:53pm
Well played India...great show...clearly it was a one sided match...Pakistan lost today due to PCB incompetence!
Recommend 0
Love
Feb 04, 2020 06:55pm
@A shah, Are you watching match? India 156 without wicket!
Recommend 0
Simba
Feb 04, 2020 06:56pm
@Malik, Make sure you keep polishing CT 2017 cup. It might have rusted already but no problem that's the only one left to lift the spirit of Pakistan team for next 2 decades.
Recommend 0
allvin India
Feb 04, 2020 06:56pm
Match fixing or fluke win...
Recommend 0
Orpington
Feb 04, 2020 06:59pm
Now I am convinced what future lies ahead for both teams
Recommend 0
shib
Feb 04, 2020 07:02pm
Pak team following the senior team mates ..Nothing surprising...
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 04, 2020 07:03pm
India win again
Recommend 0
Shazad
Feb 04, 2020 07:03pm
@Wacko: To be in U-19 team or Pakistan National team, u do not need talent. As long as u can hold bat or throw ball, and have connection at right place (or from right place), u would get selected. Well, U-19 team may have few players on merit, but National team is largely based on connections. So, do not get excited on what is happening in matches.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Feb 04, 2020 07:09pm
The better team wins. Congratulation, India.
Recommend 0
arup saha
Feb 04, 2020 07:10pm
Boys played well
Recommend 0
Santosh
Feb 04, 2020 07:13pm
@Sam, it's over
Recommend 0
Curious George
Feb 04, 2020 07:13pm
Well done to both teams. Pak needs to nurture and train this new promising generation of young players. Always wishful hope IK can look into this now that he's pm.
Recommend 0
Ram Singh Ratnoo
Feb 04, 2020 07:14pm
This indian U19 team easily thrash pakistan senior cricket team
Recommend 0
OurPM
Feb 04, 2020 07:14pm
Steam rolled by India. Totally one sided.
Recommend 0
manu
Feb 04, 2020 07:14pm
India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
Recommend 0
Santosh
Feb 04, 2020 07:15pm
Congratulations.....best team won!
Recommend 0
Gooch
Feb 04, 2020 07:15pm
India wins another ICC tournament against Pakistan this news seems so regular
Recommend 0
amar
Feb 04, 2020 07:15pm
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scintillating century. He is destiny's child. Another future batting star for India.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Feb 04, 2020 07:16pm
As expected.
Recommend 0
EEsan
Feb 04, 2020 07:17pm
The ball game is over! India wins by all 10 wickets! This was not a contest between equals. Totally one sided affair. Congrats India and time for analysis for PCB.
Recommend 0
Mumbai man
Feb 04, 2020 07:17pm
India won convincingly.well played India.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 04, 2020 07:19pm
It was not a match, very one-sided. Congratulations to team India.
Recommend 0
Mian
Feb 04, 2020 07:19pm
It's all over.
Recommend 0
arup saha
Feb 04, 2020 07:19pm
India won by 10 wickets
Recommend 0

