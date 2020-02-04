DAWN.COM

After shaky start, batsmen provide stability to Pakistan in U-19 World Cup semi-final against India

Dawn.comUpdated February 04, 2020

The second wicket fell in the ninth over when Fahad Munir departed for naught.— Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Pakistan are 86-2 after 23 overs in the high-stakes ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final against India on Tuesday at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.

Opener Haider Ali is just one run shy of a half-century with 49 runs on the scoreboard batting alongside skipper Rohail Nazir at 26.

Pakistan were off to a shaky start with Mohammad Huraira returning to the pavilion after posting just four runs on the board. He was caught at fine leg by Divyaansh Saxena on Sushant Mishra's ball.

The second wicket fell in the ninth over when Fahad Munir departed for naught. He was caught at point Atharva Ankolekar on Ravi Bishnoi's ball.

Ali held the fort down for the Green Shirts while two crucial wickets fell from the other end.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

To date, India’s highest score in the tournament so far is 297 while Pakistan’s highest tally has been 294.

In a video message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter, captain of the T20 team, Babar Azam encouraged the young players saying that the players should not be anxious, “it is a high-pressure game and they should play within their strengths”.

The sides have played against each other nine times in Under-19 World Cups so far with Pakistan having won five of those nine matches and India having won four.

Line-ups:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (capt, wk), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 04, 2020 01:25pm
Well done greenshirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
AK
Feb 04, 2020 01:37pm
Please make correction Pakistan have won all group games with game against Bangladesh was washed out due to rain. In quarterfinals Pakistan defeated Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
point of view
Feb 04, 2020 01:53pm
2 down already for 42 in 11 overs. No chance for Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 04, 2020 01:57pm
Come On India !!
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
Feb 04, 2020 02:16pm
Let the better team win
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 04, 2020 02:23pm
Bring them on.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Feb 04, 2020 02:54pm
May the best team win. Best of luck, India.
Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Feb 04, 2020 02:59pm
100 in 27 poor score may get 225 maxm Hard task
Recommend 0

