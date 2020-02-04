World accepts Pakistan's stance on occupied Kashmir: Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said on Tuesday that Pakistan's stance on India-occupied Kashmir had received wide acceptance in the world today.

"United Nations Security Council discussed the Kashmir issue in two different meetings. The European Union also discussed the matter. Pakistan's stance on Kashmir is being heard and being corroborated internationally," Mazari said on the floor of the National Assembly as the debate on the Kashmir issue entered it's second day.

Responding to criticism levelled against the government from opposition benches, the minister said: "To say that this government has not done anything on the Kashmir issue is incorrect. The foreign ministry has raised the issue with multiple countries.

"The idea to send parliamentarians around the world to raise awareness regarding the Kashmir issue is a good one as the foreign ministry does not have the capacity to do this alone.

"However, these parliamentarians should first be equipped with facts about the matter," Mazari said, adding that without facts, these visits will have "zero impact".

She also elaborated on various letters her own ministry had written to the United Nations regarding the Kashmir issue.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudry also spoke on the issue and said: "We don't only stand with the people of Kashmir, we also have solidarity with the Muslims of India.

"Today, the Indian government has proved Quiad-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's point of view. He had foreseen at the time what a country with a Hindu majority will look like," the minister said.

Yesterday, while the treasury and opposition members unanimously condemned India for committing atrocities in occupied Kashmir, they also continued political bickering, accusing each other of doing little for the Kashmir cause.

Most of the speakers stressed the need for taking practical steps to help the oppressed Kashmiris, saying mere speeches and resolutions would serve no purpose.

Separately today, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that Pakistan will continue to fight for the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a private event in Islamabad, Saeed said, "Tomorrow everyone who has an account on social media — be it on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook — should promote the Kashmir cause and let the world know about the injustice people face there."