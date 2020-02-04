DAWN.COM

Imran Farooq’s widow records statement via video link

Malik AsadUpdated February 04, 2020

Fingerprint expert, doctor who examined Farooq also record statements via video link. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The widow of slain MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq, Shumaila Sye­da Na­zar, and four prosecution witnesses of the UK police recorded their statements in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad from London via a video link on Monday.

Dr Farooq, a senior leader of the MQM, was stabbed to death outside his home in London in 2010.

In her statement recorded before ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, Ms Nazar said that Dr Farooq went to a market to buy bread but he never returned.

She said that when she tried to determine where he was, she found police were standing near her home. Her neighbour informed her that two young men shook hands with Dr Farooq and one of them attacked him with a knife while the other hit his head with a brick.

Another witness, Dr Thom­son, stated that he found marks of injuries on the face, neck and abdomen of Dr Farooq.

Fingerprint expert Ann Cunningham testified that fingerprints of Mohsin Ali had been found on the knife.

The court will record statements of all the 20 prosecution witnesses of the UK police till Feb 6 through the video link.

The ATC judge adjourned further recording of statements to Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2020

Anti-Corruption
Feb 04, 2020 09:05am
Both Altaf Hussain and Imran Farook are British citizens and the murder took place in London. Don't understand why the Pakistani courts are involved.
Recommend 0

