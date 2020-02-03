DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 04, 2020

3 Pakistanis, Macedonian man charged for allegedly holding migrants to ransom

APFebruary 03, 2020

Email

Riot police block a road to prevent protesting migrants from reaching the island's main town of Mytilene during a demonstration on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Monday, Feb 3. — AP
Riot police block a road to prevent protesting migrants from reaching the island's main town of Mytilene during a demonstration on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Monday, Feb 3. — AP

Authorities in North Macedonia have filed criminal charges against three Pakistanis and a Macedonian man for allegedly imprisoning a group of migrants and holding them to ransom, officials said on Monday.

The prosecutor’s office said the men were believed to have behaved in a “particularly degrading and cruel” manner to the 12 migrants, including two minors, from India, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

They were allegedly detained for two weeks in October in a house in the country’s north. The four suspects were arrested last year but the arrests were announced on Monday.

According to the prosecution, the suspects “caused [the migrants] to lose their sense of time, gave them food only once a day and physically abused them”. They also allegedly demanded money from their prisoners’ relatives in other European countries and threatened to kill the migrants when they asked to be freed.

One migrant managed to contact relatives who reported the case to Serbian authorities, who in turn informed police in North Macedonia, the prosecutor’s office said.

The three Pakistanis were arrested and are in custody pending trial. If convicted, they face up to eight years in prison. The Macedonian national, who owns the house where the migrants were allegedly being held, has also been charged and is under house arrest.

North Macedonia is a key stage on the route many migrants take through the Balkans towards prosperous European countries after illegally entering neighbouring Greece — mostly on small smuggling boats from Turkey.

On the Greek island of Lesbos, where most of the boats arrive, migrants clashed with police on Monday during a protest over severe overcrowding at the local Moria camp and delays in Greece’s asylum procedure.

Riot police used tear gas to disperse several hundred protesters who had planned to march from the camp to the island capital of Mytilene, about 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) away. No arrests or injuries were reported.

Also on Monday, police in Cyprus said they safely escorted to the coastal town of Larnaca a boat with 87 Syrian migrants that had left from the Turkish port of Mersin and was spotted by radar off the island nation’s southeastern tip.

The 61 men, 10 women and 16 children were taken to a reception centre outside the capital Nicosia.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

High time

High time

CBD is now a billion-dollar industry in the US alone.

Editorial

February 03, 2020

Debt and revenues

TWO numbers released on Friday told the story of the straight and narrow path this government has to walk. The first...
February 03, 2020

Asia Cup row

THE recent refusal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan has yet...
February 03, 2020

Curbing hepatitis C

CONSIDERING that Pakistan has the second highest prevalence and disease burden of hepatitis C in the world, the...
Updated February 02, 2020

Stranded in China

The coronavirus outbreak poses a serious dilemma for Pakistan.
February 02, 2020

After Brexit

AFTER years of vehemently polarised debates, the United Kingdom exited the European Union on Jan 31, marking the end...
February 02, 2020

Making Quetta safe

QUETTA will get its police command and control system in June this year as part of the Safe City Project. Once it...