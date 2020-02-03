DAWN.COM

February 03, 2020

Sialkot police register case against sub-inspector for torturing maid, her brother

Imran SadiqUpdated February 03, 2020

Case has been registered after medico-legal report confirmed physical torture. — Dawn/File
A case was registered on Monday against a police sub-inspector (SI) in Sialkot who allegedly tortured his housemaid — who is a minor — and her brother on suspicion of theft.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on behalf of the victim's brother after a medico-legal report confirmed that the teenaged maid, Aliya, and her 20-year-old brother, Fayaz, had suffered bruises.

The siblings had been accused of stealing Rs100,000 from the house of their employer, Afzal Cheema, who is SI Badar Munir's father-in-law.

According to the FIR, SI Munir along with two or three other unidentified men allegedly abducted Fayaz from his house on January 31 and took him and Aliya to the Ugoki police station, where both siblings were subjected to extreme torture.

Family members of the victims said that Munir and his companions had poured boiling water over Aliya's feet and also beaten her and Fayaz, resulting in grave injuries.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 337(f) (punishment of ghayr-jaifah) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

