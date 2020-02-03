DAWN.COM

After intense debate, Senate rejects bill proposing increase in lawmakers' salaries

Dawn.comUpdated February 03, 2020

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman argues against a bill proposing an increase in lawmakers' salaries during today's Senate session. — DawnNewsTV
The Upper House of the parliament on Monday rejected a bill proposing an increase in the salaries of lawmakers after an intense debate on whether parliamentarians should give themselves a raise in the current economic situation.

Only 16 votes were cast in favour of the Chairman and Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, while 29 senators voted against it. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PML-N opposed the bill, citing the country's weak economy, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) declared their support.

Further, two other bills including the Deputy Chairman and Deputy Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were rejected through a voice vote.

The Chairman and Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill 2020 proposed an increase in the salaries of Senate chairman and National Assembly speaker from Rs225,000 to Rs879,000 to match the salaries of Supreme Court judges, while the second bill sought a rise in the remuneration of the Senate deputy chairman and National Assembly deputy speaker to match those of high court judges.

Furthermore, a third bill sought to increase the salaries of parliament members from Rs150,000 to Rs300,000. It also called for the travel allowance of parliamentarians to be increased to cover the cost of business class air tickets and AC class train tickets.

The draft bill also demanded 25 business class tickets to be allocated for each lawmaker and for the option of these tickets being used by the members’ spouses and children to travel within the country to be available.

During the debate in today's Senate sitting, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said that considering Pakistan's current economic situation, it would be tone deaf for the country's lawmakers to take a pay raise.

"This is a very important matter. However, the PPP will reject this bill," Rehman had said.

“Keeping aside whether this bill is a money bill or not, the role of parliament is to fight for the people. The PPP has always strived in the interests of the most downtrodden segment of society."

Recognising the fact that the salaries of some lawmakers in Pakistan were among the lowest in the region, Rehman stated: "We understand that there are certain members of the Senate who do not have another source of income and find it difficult to make ends meet. However, this matter should be picked up at another time."

However, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif of the MQM-P maintained that those lawmakers who do not wish to take the extra money, don't have to so.

"They are free to donate the money either back to the government or to a suitable charity as they see fit," he added.

PkMAP Senator Usman Khan Kakar also supported the bill and said that "some senators wanted a raise but were playing politics".

Kakar said that the salary of parliamentarians is "less than that of a grade-17 officer". He also criticised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati for opposing the bill and said: "People like Azam Swati can afford the expenses of the entire parliament."

PTI senators had opposed the bill, arguing that the country's economic situation did not warrant an increase in the parliamentarians' salaries. Senator Faisal Javed said that the "timing of the bill was not right" and added: "Salaries would be increased once the country's economic situation improves."

He pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan had "not increased his own salary; parliamentarians should get by".

Swati was also against the bill and said that the salaries of parliamentarians had not been decreased despite an economic slowdown.

The Senate will hold a debate on whether the proposed law classifies as a money bill, in which case, it would be sent to the National Assembly.

'Need to increase salaries'

On Sunday, Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi — PTI’s chief whip in the Senate — said that the bill would be scrapped if a consensus could not be reached.

Turi, who was elected as an independent candidate and was appointed the ruling party's chief whip in the Senate last year, had said that those opposing the move were simply playing the "numbers game".

"There is a need to increase the salaries," Turi had said, while claiming that almost 85 per cent of the 104 members had agreed in principle to support the bill.

He had added that they would consult various political parties regarding the bill and if a consensus could not be reached, the proposed bill would be scrapped.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, however, had termed the proposal "unreasonable", adding that the country had "not come out of the economic crisis yet".

The NA speaker had added that a raise in lawmakers' salaries at this point would put an unnecessary burden on the treasury. "Any suggestion to increase lawmakers' should only be made once the treasury is able to withstand the additional burden."

Additional input from APP

LAHORI KID
Feb 03, 2020 05:32pm
We understand that there are certain members of the Senate who do not have another source of income and find it difficult to make ends meet. Ms Sherry Rehman, you have no idea, at least some of these members make Rs 150,000 a month, ask the families who make Rs 150 every few days. PPP continue to play politics when needed, but their attempts continue to fail, Karachi is a perfect example of what PPP is doing for the “People of Pakistan”
Recommend 0
Waseem Malik
Feb 03, 2020 05:35pm
Please cut their salaries in half as Pakistan is going through tough economic times.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 03, 2020 05:55pm
Adjustment of salaries per inflation is a normal practice. There are few factors that need to addressed. Compare the salaries (exchange rate and cost of living) of South Asian legislator and make it competitive with them. Those legislators whose income is way more than upper middle class should be adjusted with variable rate with the income level.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
Feb 03, 2020 06:08pm
It seems that these people have nothing else to do but to help themselves only. What a shame that they are even discussing this proposal.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Feb 03, 2020 06:23pm
No raises until economy increases by 5% and unemployment goes down below 6%.
Recommend 0
Fact check
Feb 03, 2020 06:34pm
Define some half yearly goals and increase salary some extent only when those goals reached for each member. Why country neee to pay business class lifestyle when members not performing?
Recommend 0
Mert
Feb 03, 2020 06:53pm
You can take a raise, but will you stop corruption? The answer unfortunately is quite obvious.
Recommend 0
zakir
Feb 03, 2020 07:03pm
if parliamentarians n senators feel a pay raise in their salaries considering the current level of economy why not other govt employees in view of hight inflation.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 03, 2020 07:10pm
All those free trips and favours IK keeps taking need to be paid back somehow.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Feb 03, 2020 07:15pm
Senate is quite a bar on Pak economy, better abolish the Senate, no need for Senators who always got their seats after horse trading. Suitable amendments be done in Constitution and no Senate please. The National Assembly may continue its functions. And only honest legislators be choosen as ministers, NAB should be strengthened and given more powers, and 24/7 watch the performances of every legislator. Pak should no longer tolerate corruption.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 03, 2020 07:29pm
Pensioners get just 10 % rise, why should the parliamentarians get 100%?
Recommend 0
Mimi
Feb 03, 2020 07:45pm
Parliamentarians are given home, cook, guard and driver. They are entitled to avail up to Rs300,000 worth of free air travel within Pakistan. Also, business class travel for attending the assembly sessions from 20 trips to 25 trips from and to Islamabad from anywhere in the country. This is in addition to Rs300,000 air travel. A member and ex-member is entitled to the same medical facilities as are admissible to an officer of BPS-22 of the federal government. For more perks please search online Perks and privileges of parliamentarians.
Recommend 0
Yawar
Feb 03, 2020 07:49pm
You mean I am paying Rs 150,000 to each lawmaker to do nothing but argue and fight on trivial matters? Very depressing.
Recommend 0
qamarzai`
Feb 03, 2020 08:00pm
@Waseem Malik, And take their vehicles away, an buy them 'bicycles;!!
Recommend 0
ashar
Feb 03, 2020 08:02pm
what do they do anyways?, I hardly see any bill passed by them, they get a lot more in benefits and TA/DA
Recommend 0
ashar
Feb 03, 2020 08:04pm
if this is not enough for them, let them find another job which pays more, I bet they can't find it
Recommend 0

