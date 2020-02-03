DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 03, 2020

Lahore accountability court acquits former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in Gepco case

Rana BilalUpdated February 03, 2020

Email

udge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry accepted the request for the dismissal of the case which had been filed recently after the government introduced amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance. – File Photo
udge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry accepted the request for the dismissal of the case which had been filed recently after the government introduced amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance. – File Photo

An accountability court in Lahore on Monday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and seven others in a case related to illegal recruitments in the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry accepted the request for the dismissal of the case which had been filed recently after the government introduced amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

NAB had filed a reference against the former PM in 2016 for recruiting 437 people illegally to Gepco. According to the NAB prosecutor, individuals who had not even applied were given jobs, merit was ignored and appointments had been made on a political basis. The recruitments had also violated the policy of written examinations and domicile, NAB alleged.

The reference had nominated, along with Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former managing director of Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco) Tahir Basharat Cheema, former secretary for ministry of water and power Shahid Rafi, former director Board of Governors Pepco Mohammad Saleem Arif, Malik Mohammad Razi Abbas, and Wazir Ali Bhayo, former Pepco chief Mohammad Ibrahim Majoka and former director HR Hashmat Ali Kazmi.

Talking to the media outside the court, Ashraf said he was happy that his request for dismissal of the case had been approved. He said the PPP had always respected courts, adding that the party “fights its cases in courts and not against them”.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

High time

High time

CBD is now a billion-dollar industry in the US alone.

Editorial

February 03, 2020

Debt and revenues

TWO numbers released on Friday told the story of the straight and narrow path this government has to walk. The first...
February 03, 2020

Asia Cup row

THE recent refusal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan has yet...
February 03, 2020

Curbing hepatitis C

CONSIDERING that Pakistan has the second highest prevalence and disease burden of hepatitis C in the world, the...
Updated February 02, 2020

Stranded in China

The coronavirus outbreak poses a serious dilemma for Pakistan.
February 02, 2020

After Brexit

AFTER years of vehemently polarised debates, the United Kingdom exited the European Union on Jan 31, marking the end...
February 02, 2020

Making Quetta safe

QUETTA will get its police command and control system in June this year as part of the Safe City Project. Once it...