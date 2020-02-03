DAWN.COM

PM Imran arrives in Malaysia on two-day official visit

Dawn.com | Sanaullah KhanUpdated February 03, 2020

This will be Imran's second visit to Malaysia since assuming office. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday arrived in Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit to the country on the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The premier was received by Malaysia's Minister for Defence Mohamad Sabu and senior officials of the Malaysian government upon his arrival at Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport. High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia Amna Baloch and officers of the high commission were also present.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood are accompanying the prime minister.

In his first engagement of the visit, Prime Minister Imran exchanged views with the Malaysian defence minister at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Imran is expected to hold a meeting with the Malaysian prime minister followed by delegation-level talks. The two will also be present at the signing ceremonies of important agreements between the two countries and have a joint press stakeout, said a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday,

The prime minister will also address an event organised by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies in Malaysia.

The two-day visit will provide the countries the opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and will reaffirm Pakistan's resolve to forge a robust economic relationship with Malaysia, the statement read.

It added that in his interactions, Prime Minister Imran will share his vision for Pakistan and underline the country's positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.

"He [Imran] will also highlight human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, emphasise the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of a peaceful resolution for the Kashmir dispute," the statement said.

Imran's visit to Malaysia comes after he decided to skip the Kuala Lumpur summit of some 20 Muslim countries last year, reportedly due to pressure exerted by Saudi Arabia, which had extended a helping hand to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government during its early days to stave off an economic crisis.

At the time, the foreign minister had confirmed that Riyadh and the UAE had concerns about the summit, saying the two countries were worried that the event could cause “division in Ummah” and lead to setting up of an organisation parallel to the existing Saudi-dominated Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Turkish media later quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that Prime Minister Imran had decided against attending the Malaysia summit because of Saudi Arabia's threats of economic sanctions, which allegedly included withdrawing money the kingdom has deposited in the State Bank of Pakistan and replacing Pakistani labour in Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshis.

However, the Saudi embassy in Islamabad had denied "information and fake news" that Riyadh had "pressurised and threatened" Pakistan to refrain from participating in the Kuala Lumpur summit, saying "the relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan are superior to the language of threat."

The Foreign Office, meanwhile, had stated that Pakistan did not participate in the Kuala Lumpur summit because "time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in the Ummah".

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 03, 2020 12:44pm
Welcome back to your second home in South Asia. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 03, 2020 12:49pm
"Birds of a Feather Flock Together."
Recommend 0
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Feb 03, 2020 12:54pm
Good lesson for the Saudis who cancelled our visit earlier. Bravo pm khan
Recommend 0
Omer
Feb 03, 2020 01:12pm
Please inform details of expenditure incurred on the trip and milestones achieved!!
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 03, 2020 01:15pm
Does anyone know which airline IK fly this time?
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 03, 2020 01:17pm
IK can help Mahathir by buying Palm oil that India refused to buy in response to Mahathir's Kashmir comments.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 03, 2020 01:19pm
Mahathir doesn't have any leverage on Kashmir issue, and not sure how he can help IK in that matter.
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 03, 2020 01:32pm
Pakistan should be purchasing palm oil from Malaysia.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 03, 2020 01:33pm
Please go buy some Palm Oil from Malaysia. Prices have dropped drastically after India stopped buying.
Recommend 0
Abdul
Feb 03, 2020 01:35pm
Great, but i dont understand one thing. Why mr qureshi is always behind of IK If anyone know the answer, pls explain.
Recommend 0
alamgir
Feb 03, 2020 01:50pm
too late for IK to catch the islamic unity boat it left long time ago. imran khan and apparently "spiritual" adviser responsible for that to the loss of the country.
Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 03, 2020 01:52pm
Pls get some palm oil on your way back
Recommend 0
sachin
Feb 03, 2020 01:52pm
Will the plane fly over India?
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Feb 03, 2020 01:54pm
Turkey Malaysia and Pakistan can change the muslim world.
Recommend 0
sunny
Feb 03, 2020 02:02pm
Sir No need to worry about pakistan economy. In the session Talk about Kashmir only.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 03, 2020 02:05pm
Who's paying for the Flight...???
Recommend 0
sunny
Feb 03, 2020 02:06pm
Enjoy
Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Feb 03, 2020 02:10pm
This PM spends more time overseas than in his own country just like his predecessors.
Recommend 0
Rao
Feb 03, 2020 02:11pm
Another country to get some money
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 03, 2020 02:25pm
@Justice, Definitely not Air India!
Recommend 0
Thomas
Feb 03, 2020 02:25pm
Sad day for those who said Pakistan-Malaysia friendship will suffer.
Recommend 0
Chacha
Feb 03, 2020 02:26pm
Waste of tax payer’s money.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 03, 2020 02:31pm
Imran would know the real reason behind his cancellation of previous visit to Malaysia but, would never learn from it.
Recommend 0
Vijay ,salem
Feb 03, 2020 02:55pm
By the way how IK plans to travel to Malaysia avoiding India'?
Recommend 0
Vikas
Feb 03, 2020 03:04pm
@Justice, buying palm oil from Malaysia. Malaysia too will have to give a deferred payment to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 03, 2020 03:17pm
Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey are natural allies.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 03, 2020 03:17pm
@Omer, Ask that of Modi, that's more relevant for you.
Recommend 0
Sushama
Feb 03, 2020 03:18pm
@Sam, but they will not give it free. IK dont have money also to buy.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 03, 2020 03:18pm
@sunny, That's what IK will do. Our economy doing good with CPEC. Way ahead of others in the region.
Recommend 0
Saji
Feb 03, 2020 03:24pm
@Justice, air india. This is a secret between modi and IK
Recommend 0
Lost cause
Feb 03, 2020 03:32pm
@sachin , They didn't ask for it knowing fully well India won't refuse.
Recommend 0
Sunny S
Feb 03, 2020 03:38pm
Let Mahatir speak on Kashmir again and we will know how many billions he will lose in trade with India again !!
Recommend 0
JP
Feb 03, 2020 03:49pm
@Justice, And in return Mahathir can forgo the payment.
Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 03, 2020 04:07pm
@sachin , It is a commercial flight.
Recommend 0
Dr. Chipmunk
Feb 03, 2020 04:14pm
Malaysia can not give any money to IK, suffered great loss in business.
Recommend 0
Naqi
Feb 03, 2020 04:24pm
Too little too late...no need to travel at this juncture when he is needed at home to deal with more serious issues like state of economy!
Recommend 0
Leo
Feb 03, 2020 05:06pm
@sunny, Well said. He will build a new Pakistan with Mahathir on his side.
Recommend 0
dynamite
Feb 03, 2020 05:13pm
He is going to buy palm oil
Recommend 0
meow
Feb 03, 2020 05:41pm
he won't bring Pakistani students in Pakistani plane when it flies over china
Recommend 0
meow
Feb 03, 2020 05:43pm
@dynamite, please tell him the difference between palm oil and crude oil
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Feb 03, 2020 05:43pm
Hope PM has taken NOC from relevant authorities before going to Malaysia.
Recommend 0
rehan
Feb 03, 2020 05:45pm
He loves to Travel on Tax payers Money.
Recommend 0
Singh.ra
Feb 03, 2020 05:48pm
It was not mentioned who provide the plane this time or overall who is bearer of the cost?
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Feb 03, 2020 06:13pm
Is Imran making his usual trip to China? And he can go to Wuhan!
Recommend 0
dynamite
Feb 03, 2020 06:31pm
@bhaRAT©, and for sure he is NOT flying PIA
Recommend 0
AAA
Feb 03, 2020 06:31pm
Enjoy the protocols sir while you can as this experiment of your and yours party is last but never be longer.
Recommend 0
AAA
Feb 03, 2020 06:34pm
@K. Srinivas Rao, "Pakistan should be purchasing palm oil from Malaysia." We don't even have credit to import basic food items.
Recommend 0
JP
Feb 03, 2020 07:24pm
@Zak, In which world you are liveing? CPEC is stopped and the Pakistan economy is down , food prices rocketed and you still say that Pakistan economy is doing well.Please check the facts.
Recommend 0
Musharraf
Feb 03, 2020 07:44pm
@Justice, Yes pls borrow money n then buy
Recommend 0
Mrinal
Feb 03, 2020 07:45pm
@Abdul, Free holiday What else
Recommend 0
Mrinal
Feb 03, 2020 07:46pm
@Iftikhar Husain, Keep dreaming
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Feb 03, 2020 08:06pm
@Zak, "Way ahead of others in the region." Yes, way ahead of others by 13th IMF bailout.
Recommend 0

