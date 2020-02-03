DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 03, 2020

'India under Virat reminds me of Pakistan under Imran,' says Sanjay Manjrekar

Dawn.comFebruary 03, 2020

Email

Manjrekar says Pakistan's team under Imran found creative ways to win from a losing position due to strong self belief. — ICC/File
Manjrekar says Pakistan's team under Imran found creative ways to win from a losing position due to strong self belief. — ICC/File

Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said on Monday that the current Indian squad under skipper Virat Kohli's leadership reminds him of Pakistan's team when it was led by Imran Khan.

"Strong self belief as a team," Manjrekar said on Twitter while likening Kohli's leadership to that of Pakistan's World Cup winning captain.

"Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong," he further said.

In December, Kohli had said that his priority, as a player, is to help India win matches than just play ‘slam-bang cricket’ for the sake of entertaining the crowd.

India is currently the top Test and One Day international-playing nation in the world while Pakistan holds the top position in the Twenty20 International rankings.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

High time

High time

CBD is now a billion-dollar industry in the US alone.

Editorial

February 03, 2020

Debt and revenues

TWO numbers released on Friday told the story of the straight and narrow path this government has to walk. The first...
February 03, 2020

Asia Cup row

THE recent refusal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan has yet...
February 03, 2020

Curbing hepatitis C

CONSIDERING that Pakistan has the second highest prevalence and disease burden of hepatitis C in the world, the...
Updated February 02, 2020

Stranded in China

The coronavirus outbreak poses a serious dilemma for Pakistan.
February 02, 2020

After Brexit

AFTER years of vehemently polarised debates, the United Kingdom exited the European Union on Jan 31, marking the end...
February 02, 2020

Making Quetta safe

QUETTA will get its police command and control system in June this year as part of the Safe City Project. Once it...