Today's Paper | February 03, 2020

Pakistanis stranded in virus-hit China return as flight operations resume

Tahir NaseerUpdated February 03, 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Monday where two flights carrying Pakistanis from China landed. — Dr Zafar Mirza Twitter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Monday where two flights carrying Pakistanis from China landed. — Dr Zafar Mirza Twitter

Pakistanis stranded in China started arriving in Islamabad on Monday as the government resumed flight operations to the virus-hit country.

Three flights carrying a total of 143 passengers arrived by noon.

Pakistan, a day after the World Health Organisation declared the epidemic a global health emergency, had halted flights to and from China on Friday.

"We are resuming flight operations with China; a China Southern Airlines flight with 145 passengers on board will land at 9am at Islamabad International Airport on Monday," Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the senior joint secretary of aviation, told Reuters.

Following the resumption of flights, two flights carrying Pakistanis arrived from China, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, Mirza said: "We supervised implementation of 'Airport SOPs' and I interviewed passengers."

The first — a Qatar Airlines flight — arrived from Doha, carrying 40 students. Health department staff conducted medical examinations of all the students at the Islamabad airport after which they were permitted to go home.

A second flight — a China Southern Airlines flight CZ6007 — brought 69 passengers including 57 Pakistanis and 12 Chinese.

According to aviation officials, a checkup for coronavirus was conducted during which passengers were detained for an hour-and-a-half.

All the passengers were tested for the virus before being allowed to return home. The test results will be sent to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad. Until then, all the passengers will be "kept under observation," officials added.

The flight included members of a group of Pakistani students and community members stranded in Ürümqi due to the suspension of flights in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak in China. They were earlier granted an 11-day visa extension by Chinese authorities.

The third flight, carrying 86 passengers, also arrived at the Islamabad International Airport, directly from China.

Ahead of the flight arrivals, the premier's special assistant reviewed the arrangements for screening passengers at the airport.

"At all airports, screening systems have been strengthened. The Pakistani government is prepared for any emergency situation," Mirza said, adding: "The health department has the facilities for detecting coronavirus cases.

"At all airports, comprehensive screening arrangements are available."

Screening kits arrive

The resumption of flights comes a day after testing kits for the deadly disease reached Pakistan.

Mirza earlier told Dawn that thousands of testing kits had been arranged from multiple sources and hoped that no more kits would be required in future.

Additionally, all the seven suspected patients of novel coronavirus (NCV) were found to be completely safe.

"Just after getting the kits we decided to test all seven suspects who were kept in isolation wards of hospitals in Karachi, Multan and other cities," he said. "Fortu­nately tests of all seven patients were found negative due to which we can surely say that there is no suspect of NCV in Pakistan."

The testing kits would be provided wherever they were requi­red, he said, adding that now the National Institute of Health had become self-sufficient in diagnosis.

Earlier samples were being sent abroad to confirm if suspected patients were infected with NCV or not.

WHO Pakistan has also provided technical guidance and tools for screening along with laboratory support for management of NCV cases at federal and provincial levels, according to an official statement.

China's death toll from the new coronavirus jumped above 360 on Monday to surpass the number of fatalities of its SARS crisis two decades ago, with dozens of people dying in the epicentre's quarantined ground-zero.

The 57 confirmed new deaths was the single-biggest increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals at a market into humans.

The virus has since spread to more than 24 countries, despite many governments imposing unprecedented travel bans on people coming from China.

With additional input from AFP

Pak China Ties, Coronavirus
Pakistan

Naxalite
Feb 03, 2020 10:03am
Spinless govt, can't stand its own point
Recommend 0
Zia
Feb 03, 2020 10:06am
Dr Zafar Mirza is a thorough professional!
Recommend 0
Sohail
Feb 03, 2020 10:07am
Initially China was supporting Pakistan for standing by them for not evacuating its citizens from Wuhan.
Recommend 0
Wajahat Ali Khan
Feb 03, 2020 10:08am
they shouldn't have been permitted entry into Pakistan. and why let them go home just after short preliminary tests as the virus takes around a fortnight to actually appear in the body, they should have been directed to quarantine zones for a period of fortnight and held there till concrete results. get ready to welcome corona V in Pakistan now. Authorities have doomed us all
Recommend 0
fairy
Feb 03, 2020 10:08am
They should be put in isolation for atleast 14 days??????
Recommend 0
Rajveer
Feb 03, 2020 10:13am
Good. Bring back others too. There is nothing like home.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 03, 2020 10:15am
Previously it was reported that Pakistan government will not bring the Pakistanis back from China to show the solidarity! What happen to that?
Recommend 0
Hassan Ilyas
Feb 03, 2020 10:16am
14 days is the incubation period and u guyz are letting them go just by scanning them?? and on the other hand denied students to return.
Recommend 0
Azaan
Feb 03, 2020 10:17am
No quarantine?!! While Pakistan is not ready to deal with the epidemic, it's not even ready with proper SOPs on quarantine and containment, looks like.
Recommend 0
@Who cares
Feb 03, 2020 10:18am
Just because govt started loosing face due to hundreds of you tube appeal
Recommend 0
stethoscope
Feb 03, 2020 10:20am
and what about Quarantine?
Recommend 0
Vikas
Feb 03, 2020 10:21am
Is that another U turn? And what screening at the airport and that too inside the terminal building? They should have been quarantined for a while.
Recommend 0
Mustanzir MD
Feb 03, 2020 10:25am
All passengers coming from China need to be placed in Quarantine or 14 days, for the safety of masses! No questions asked!
Recommend 0
Akhter
Feb 03, 2020 10:31am
Why students arriving in Lahore via Thailand were not screened an put in quarantine...all went home from airport endangering public at large?
Recommend 0
Vens
Feb 03, 2020 10:32am
U turn???
Recommend 0
Biju .J
Feb 03, 2020 10:35am
No quarantine ?
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Feb 03, 2020 10:37am
Why still not placed in Quarantines for 3 days. Precautions much better than later lament
Recommend 0
Tikka Khan
Feb 03, 2020 10:46am
They were not even screened and sent home. These possible carrie of virus first begged to come home then avoided and dodged the screening process, putting all Pakistan at risk.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Feb 03, 2020 10:48am
Did govt. Help them?
Recommend 0
Tikka Khan
Feb 03, 2020 10:49am
It takes 14 days to find out if they were infected and now they were sent home without being quarantined at a camp. Putting whole Pakistani Citizens at Risk.
Recommend 0
kp
Feb 03, 2020 10:52am
Please note this was not a planned evacuation, they resumed the flights. very disappointed
Recommend 0
Rashid
Feb 03, 2020 10:52am
Hope Indians would be calmed down now.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 03, 2020 10:55am
Finally Pakistanis stranded in China had to resort to commercial flights when the service resumed. IK's government didn't help those when they needed the assistance the most.
Recommend 0

