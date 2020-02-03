DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 03, 2020

Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from OIC meeting

ReutersUpdated February 03, 2020

Email

Saudi authorities have not issued visas for the Iranian participants, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said. — AP/File
Saudi authorities have not issued visas for the Iranian participants, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said. — AP/File

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has barred an Iranian delegation from an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah on Monday where US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan will be discussed, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Saudi authorities have not issued visas for the Iranian participants, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

“The government of Saudi Arabia has prevented the participation of the Iranian delegation in the meeting to examine the ‘deal of the century’ plan at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation,” Mousavi said, the Fars news agency reported.

Mousavi said Iran has filed a complaint with the OIC and accused Saudi Arabia of misusing its position as the host for the organisation’s headquarters. There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.

Iranian officials have condemned Trump’s plan for resolving the conflict between Israel and Palestine as a non-starter after it was officially announced last week. The Palestinian leadership has rejected the plan, saying it heavily favours Israel and will deny them a viable independent state.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are locked in a proxy war as they vie for influence across the Middle East. They support opposite sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dawn
Feb 03, 2020 09:29am
Saudis have been terrorizing Iran for a long while.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 03, 2020 09:50am
Can IK intervene and assert his influence again for mediation, Like he did earlier to defuse tension between US and Iran.
Recommend 0
Aditya Kapoor
Feb 03, 2020 09:56am
Pakistan failed to mediate between two Islamic nations.
Recommend 0
Suraj1971
Feb 03, 2020 10:15am
@Ibrahim S, Good joke!!
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 03, 2020 10:21am
Here is the end result of IKs multiple visits!
Recommend 0
Chacha
Feb 03, 2020 10:22am
very disappointing
Recommend 0
tarik
Feb 03, 2020 10:32am
Abolish this worthless so called oic.
Recommend 0
Desi Jason
Feb 03, 2020 10:53am
@Aditya Kapoor, Pakistan was really concerned about a war in neighborhood. They diffused that successfully.
Recommend 0
INDIAN LOVE
Feb 03, 2020 11:01am
Pakistan must boycott this OIC meeting without participation of Iran OIC is toothless.
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 03, 2020 11:02am
@Aditya Kapoor, Congrats, feeling lighter now?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

High time

High time

CBD is now a billion-dollar industry in the US alone.

Editorial

February 03, 2020

Debt and revenues

TWO numbers released on Friday told the story of the straight and narrow path this government has to walk. The first...
February 03, 2020

Asia Cup row

THE recent refusal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan has yet...
February 03, 2020

Curbing hepatitis C

CONSIDERING that Pakistan has the second highest prevalence and disease burden of hepatitis C in the world, the...
Updated February 02, 2020

Stranded in China

The coronavirus outbreak poses a serious dilemma for Pakistan.
February 02, 2020

After Brexit

AFTER years of vehemently polarised debates, the United Kingdom exited the European Union on Jan 31, marking the end...
February 02, 2020

Making Quetta safe

QUETTA will get its police command and control system in June this year as part of the Safe City Project. Once it...