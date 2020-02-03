DAWN.COM

High inflation shows govt’s failure: Shahbaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 03, 2020

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said that record increase in the inflation “is a proof of the failure of the PTI government’s economic policies”. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said that record increase in the inflation “is a proof of the failure of the PTI government’s economic policies”.

In a statement issued from London and released by the party’s media wing here on Sunday, Mr Sharif said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had “bottled the jinn of inflation”, but the PTI government “has not only let it out but has turned this jinn into a cannibalistic monster”.

Referring to the 12-year record inflation in the country, Mr Sharif said this tsunami of inflation had devoured the country’s economy and buried the poor people of Pakistan under its towering waves.

Expressing deep concern over rapidly exacerbating economic situation, the opposition leader said that rural population was the worst hit by these circumstances.

He said the Imran-led PTI government was implementing a policy which spelled death and destruction for the agrarian economy. He said the government had pushed an additional 18 per cent of the population below the poverty line. Mr Sharif said the “incompetent, incapable and corrupt” government’s Rs11,610 billion foreign loan serpent had swallowed the country’s economy and its people.

“The rulers are not only colluding to rob the national treasure but are stone-cold apathetic to the misery of the people of Pakistan,” he said.

He said the PTI did not understand or care about consequences of this dire situation on the most financially vulnerable sections of society.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2020

Comments (6)

Mohan Madhav
Feb 03, 2020 07:53am
The same way it shows yours for the past 30 years in Punjab.
Justice
Feb 03, 2020 07:57am
Agree with Shabhaz 100%.
Aamir Lucky
Feb 03, 2020 08:04am
14.5% inflation is very high. Poor people will soon come on the roads.
Khurram
Feb 03, 2020 08:05am
Wait for 3 years, IK will turn the country into welfare state.
Ibrahim S
Feb 03, 2020 08:06am
SS may be right. If you really care about Pakistan, please return all money that your family has looted from Pakistan. For sure if it help somewhat to contain inflation.
Jason
Feb 03, 2020 08:07am
Yes and as much as you are not wrong, it’s not like your govt made Pakistan the fastest growing economy either.
