DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 03, 2020

Seven killed in Bajaur house explosion

Anwarullah KhanUpdated February 03, 2020

Email

Seven members of a family were killed in an explosion inside a house in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district on Sunday evening. — Reuters/File
Seven members of a family were killed in an explosion inside a house in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district on Sunday evening. — Reuters/File

KHAR: Seven members of a family were killed in an explosion inside a house in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district on Sunday evening.

According to an official, the unfortunate incident occurred when an explosive device went off. “This is our initial assessment,” said the official, requesting anonymity. “Further investigation is under way,” he added.

Initial reports suggested that a mortar shell fired by suspected militants from Afghanistan’s Kunar province had hit the house in Batwar, a border village situated about 60km from Khar.

The explosion resulted in the death of one Fazal Ghani and six members of his family, including four children. The house was destroyed.

Soon after the incident, a large number of residents rushed to the site and launched rescue work. Later, police and Levies personnel reached the spot and helped the villagers retrieve the bodies from the debris of the house.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khurram
Feb 03, 2020 08:09am
Another cylinder blast. RIP.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

High time

High time

CBD is now a billion-dollar industry in the US alone.

Editorial

February 03, 2020

Debt and revenues

TWO numbers released on Friday told the story of the straight and narrow path this government has to walk. The first...
February 03, 2020

Asia Cup row

THE recent refusal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India to play this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan has yet...
February 03, 2020

Curbing hepatitis C

CONSIDERING that Pakistan has the second highest prevalence and disease burden of hepatitis C in the world, the...
Updated February 02, 2020

Stranded in China

The coronavirus outbreak poses a serious dilemma for Pakistan.
February 02, 2020

After Brexit

AFTER years of vehemently polarised debates, the United Kingdom exited the European Union on Jan 31, marking the end...
February 02, 2020

Making Quetta safe

QUETTA will get its police command and control system in June this year as part of the Safe City Project. Once it...