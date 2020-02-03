Seven killed in Bajaur house explosion

KHAR: Seven members of a family were killed in an explosion inside a house in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur tribal district on Sunday evening.

According to an official, the unfortunate incident occurred when an explosive device went off. “This is our initial assessment,” said the official, requesting anonymity. “Further investigation is under way,” he added.

Initial reports suggested that a mortar shell fired by suspected militants from Afghanistan’s Kunar province had hit the house in Batwar, a border village situated about 60km from Khar.

The explosion resulted in the death of one Fazal Ghani and six members of his family, including four children. The house was destroyed.

Soon after the incident, a large number of residents rushed to the site and launched rescue work. Later, police and Levies personnel reached the spot and helped the villagers retrieve the bodies from the debris of the house.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2020