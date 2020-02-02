Karachi police detain 33 PTM workers in anticipation of 'law and order situation'

Karachi police on Sunday detained several workers of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), who had gathered in Sohrab Goth to make arrangements for an upcoming event to mark the death anniversary of PTM leader Arman Loni in Sohrab Goth.

Loni was allegedly killed during a sit-in in Loralai, Balochistan on Feb 3, 2019. Following his death, Loni's family and members of PTM had maintained that he was killed in a police crackdown and demanded that the Balochistan government take notice of his death. However, a later report did not find any marks of violence or injuries on the deceased's body.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Karachi Additional IG Ghulab Nabi Memon confirmed that "police had taken action against the PTM activists" on Sunday.

According to the official, some of the workers had made "anti-state speeches a few days ago on the basis of which an FIR was registered against them at the Sohrab Goth police station". He added that the party was again trying to organise a rally in Karachi on Feb 9.

A corner meeting was held in this connection on Sunday, he pointed out. “Police, anticipating the law and order situation in the city, arrested 33 [people] including three who were nominated in the FIR lodged a few days ago in Sohrab Goth,” the police chief said.

He added that the held persons were being interrogated. “Those found involved will be formally arrested," the official said, adding that those found innocent will be released.

However, PTM leader Noorullah Tareen said that the party had organised a peaceful gathering at a ground behind Al Asif Square in Sohrab Goth.

"Many workers were already at the ground while several were on the way when a police contingent came and detained between 30 and 35 individuals," Tareen said, adding that officials also manhandled a few workers.

Taking notice of the incident, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Farhatullah Babar called for releasing the workers.

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Condemn police assault on peaceful PTM meeting in Karachi to commemorate death anniversary of Arman Loni. Demand release of arrested workers. It needs to be investigated as to who ordered police use force against a peaceful gathering of rights activists."

Protesters released from detention in Faisalabad

Earlier in the day, Faisalabad police had detained several workers of the Awami Workers Party (AWP) for protesting in front of the press club, confirmed an official.

Some of the detained workers were identified as Ameena Zaman, Arif Ayaz, Abbasi Naqvi, Hira Abbas Naqvi, Mohammad Syed, Zareena Arif, Anas Naqvi, Faqeer Hussain, Mohammad Arif Sheikh and Asghar Shaheen.

The workers were were detained for protesting against the arrests of party workers who participated in a rally in Islamabad. The rally was in response to the arrest of PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen who was taken into police custody in Peshawar on Jan 28.

According to Faisalabad police spokesperson Aamir Waheed, the protesters were detained to maintain law and order. However, they were released shortly thereafter, he added.

Meanwhile, PTM MNA Mohsin Dawar said: "Strongly condemn the arrest of PTM's peaceful activists in Karachi, Shahid Sherani in DI Khan and AWP's [Awami Workers Party] activists including [...] 73-year-old Ameena Zaman in Faisalabad."

In a tweet on Sunday, Dawar said "the countrywide crackdown against PTM exposes the dire state of freedom in the country".

PTM movement

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

The party has been critical of the state's policies in the country's tribal belt, where a massive operation against terrorists was conducted in recent times leading to large-scale displacement and enforced disappearances.

PTM's leaders, in particular its elected members to the National Assembly, have come under fire for pursuing the release of individuals detained by authorities without due process. The army alleges the party of running an anti-national agenda and for playing into the hands of the state's enemies.

This is the second time Dawar has been arrested by police during a public gathering. Last year, he and Wazir were arrested after a protest gathering in Kharqamar for allegedly using violence and clashing with army personnel. The party while rejecting these allegations, insisted that theirs is a peaceful struggle for the rights of people from the country's tribal belt.