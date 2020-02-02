DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 02, 2020

Thailand sees apparent success treating coronavirus with drug cocktail

AFPFebruary 02, 2020

Email

Thailand's Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (R) views closed circuit video images in Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute outside Bangkok where patients infected with coronavirus are being confined. — AFP via Thailand Public Health Ministry
Thailand's Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (R) views closed circuit video images in Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute outside Bangkok where patients infected with coronavirus are being confined. — AFP via Thailand Public Health Ministry

A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-virals used to treat flu and HIV, Thailand's health ministry said on Sunday.

The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after Thai doctors administered the combination, doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich said during the ministry's daily press briefing.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

“The lab result for coronavirus turned negative in 48 hours,” Kriengsak said. “From being exhausted before, she could sit up in bed 12 hours later.”

The doctors combined the anti-flu drug oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, anti-virals used to treat HIV, Kriengsak said, adding the ministry was awaiting research results to prove the findings.

The news comes as the new virus claimed its first life outside China — a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines — while the death toll in China has soared above 300.

Thailand so far has detected 19 confirmed cases of the virus believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which is under lockdown.

That is the second highest number of cases outside of China, with Japan recording 20.

So far, eight patients in Thailand have recovered and returned home, while 11 remain hospitalised.

In a video released on Sunday, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a patient from Wuhan who had recovered from the coronavirus, chatting with her amicably in Mandarin as she thanked him and the medical staff.

Thai authorities are trying to balance screening of inbound Chinese visitors with the economic needs of its tourist sector, which is heavily reliant on arrivals from the mainland.

Messages of support saying “Our hearts to Wuhan” in English, Chinese and Thai were plastered on a Bangkok mall popular with tourists.

The bulk of confirmed cases have been Chinese visitors to Thailand, but on Thursday the kingdom recorded its first human-to-human transmission when a Thai taxi driver was diagnosed with the disease.

The taxi driver had not traveled to China, but may have had contact with tourists.

Thailand's government is also battling public criticism that it has been slow to evacuate scores of its citizens from Hubei province, at the centre of the outbreak.

Anutin said evacuation would happen on Tuesday, and the returnees would be quarantined for 14 days.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
aslam khan
Feb 02, 2020 07:39pm
Pharmaceuticals dream come true.......
Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Feb 02, 2020 07:39pm
Shortcut will never reached to it's destination in the past nor will in future.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 02, 2020 07:40pm
Great news. Nevertheless, they still have a long way to go before they can safely claim to have found the right vaccine to cure coronavirus.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 02, 2020 07:45pm
China -- Disease. Thailand -- Medicine.
Recommend 0
K k pandey
Feb 02, 2020 07:51pm
That's some good news
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 02, 2020

Stranded in China

The coronavirus outbreak poses a serious dilemma for Pakistan.
February 02, 2020

After Brexit

AFTER years of vehemently polarised debates, the United Kingdom exited the European Union on Jan 31, marking the end...
February 02, 2020

Making Quetta safe

QUETTA will get its police command and control system in June this year as part of the Safe City Project. Once it...
February 01, 2020

FBR leadership crisis

ONCE again the Federal Board of Revenue has been left without a functioning chairman — the second time since news...
February 01, 2020

Locust attack

PAKISTAN is facing its worst locust infestation in more than 25 years. The crop-eating grasshopper — which entered...
February 01, 2020

Guarding mangroves

FOR centuries, mangroves have acted as custodians of the coastline: they protected the land from soil erosion,...