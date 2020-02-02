PM Imran to depart on two-day visit to Malaysia tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for a two-day visit to Malaysia tomorrow (Monday) on the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday, Imran will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including cabinet members and senior officials. The trip will end on Feb 4 (Tuesday).

"During his visit, Imran is expected to hold a meeting with the Malaysian prime minister followed by delegation-level talks. The two will also be present at the signing ceremonies of important agreements between the two countries and have a joint press stakeout," the statement added.

The prime minister will also address an event organised by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies in Malaysia.

The two-day visit will provide the countries the opportunity to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and will reaffirm Pakistan's resolve to forge a robust economic relationship with Malaysia, the statement read.

It added that in his interactions, Imran will share his vision for Pakistan and underline the country's positive contribution to regional and international peace and security.

"He [Imran] will also highlight human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, emphasise the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of a peaceful resolution for the Kashmir dispute," the statement said.

This will be Imran's second visit to Malaysia since assuming office.

The premier was expected to visit Malaysia during Dec 2019 to participate in the Kuala Lumpur Summit. However, Imran had cancelled the visit and had expressed his regrets for not being able to attend.

According to a diplomatic source, the reconsideration had been prompted by Saudi reservations over the summit which they had seen as an attempt to present an alternative to the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.