Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

The Philippines on Sunday reported that the growing epidemic of a coronavirus has claimed its first fatality outside of China. It is the first death out of more than 130 cases reported in around two dozen other countries and regions outside of mainland China.

The World Health Organization has declared that the coronavirus epidemic constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. According to the data available up to February 2, the viral outbreak has infected more than 14,550 people globally.

Here is what we know about the virus so far:

Where did the virus come from?

The virus is believed to have originated late last year in a food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife. Health experts think it may have originated in bats and then passed to humans, possibly via another animal species.

WHO was alerted to several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan at the end of December. Chinese authorities confirmed they had identified a new virus a week later.

How dangerous is it?

The new virus, identified by scientists as 2019-nCoV, is a coronavirus, a family of viruses that include the common cold and more serious diseases, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

A woman and a boy purchase face masks in Hong Kong on Feb 1. ─ AP

Coronavirus infections have a wide range of symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties.

It is unclear how deadly the new virus is. Although severe cases can cause pneumonia and death, there may be many cases of milder disease going undetected. Many of those who have died had pre-existing medical conditions or were elderly, those with weakened immune systems.

How is it transmitted?

The new coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person, although it is not clear how easily that happens. Most cases so far are in people who have been in Wuhan, family members of those infected, or medical workers.

Transmission is most likely through close contact with an infected person via particles in the air from coughing or sneezing, or by someone touching an infected person or object with the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes.

Are antibiotics effective?

No, antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria.

The new coronavirus is a virus and, therefore, antibiotics should not be used as a means of prevention or treatment.

However, if you are hospitalised for the 2019-nCoV, you may receive antibiotics because bacterial co-infection is possible.

Are there any medicines to prevent or treat coronavirus?

Indians who arrived from Wuhan are transported in a bus to a quarantine facility, at the airport in New Delhi, India. ─ AP

To date, there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new coronavirus.

However, those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimised supportive care. Some specific treatments are under investigation, and will be tested through clinical trials. WHO is helping to accelerate research and development efforts with a range or partners.

How can it be prevented?

WHO’s standard recommendations for the general public to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses are as follows, which include hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices:

Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water;

When coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue — throw tissue away immediately and wash hands;

Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough;

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early and share previous travel history with your health care provider;

When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals;

The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat, milk or animal organs should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.

Where has it spread to so far?

The vast majority of the cases so far identified have been in China, mostly in and around Wuhan. The other countries with confirmed cases, as of February 2, include Australia, Cambodia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, the UAE, the United States, India, Finaland, Sweden and Vietnam.

The WHO is looking very closely at cases of person-to-person transmission outside of Wuhan, which would suggest that it may have the potential to spread further.

What are authorities doing?

This Feb 1 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency shows construction workers at the site of the Huoshenshan temporary field hospital being built in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. ─ AP

The Chinese government has put Wuhan into virtual quarantine to try to stop the spread of the virus. A number of foreign governments have advised against non-essential travel to China and have begun flying their citizens out of Wuhan while others have decided not to repatriate citizen in an effort to contain the virus.

Is this like Sars?

The new virus is a strain of coronavirus, like SARS, which killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003.

Unlike SARS, which also originated in China, it is believed the new virus can spread during the incubation period of one to 14 days, possibly before an infected person is showing symptoms.

So far, the new virus does not appear to be as deadly as SARS, but there have been more cases overall.