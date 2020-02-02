Provinces told to act against hoarders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the government had issued directives to the provincial governments to take action against those involved in creating artificial shortage of essential commodities on a war footing.

Briefing reporters about the decisions taken at a meeting of party leaders presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan at his Banigala residence, she said Mr Khan apprised the participants about the actions taken by the Punjab government against flour mills and officials responsible for the flour shortage and its smuggling to Afghanistan.

Dr Awan said the prime minister shared provincial governments’ reports on the flour crisis with the participants of the meeting, but while responding to a question she said the report was “not final yet”. She declared that the final report would be shared with media.

Without disclosing the names of those who attended the meeting, the SAPM said the second agenda item discussed was related to the “prevailing crisis of inflation and subsequent price hike issues being faced by the public”.

Dr Awan said the local chapters of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf at the district level had been directed to remain vigilant and identify the elements working against the government’s efforts to check inflation.

PM praises countries for easing tourist travel advisories for Pakistan

The prime minister, she said, had vowed to take practical steps to tighten the noose around mafias involved in corrupt practices and hampering the reforms agenda.

“No impediment will be tolerated against the prime minister’s vision of accountability for all,” she added.

The SAPM said the prime minister had reviewed the efforts made by the provincial governments to address the hoarding issue and act against those hoarding by design and profiteering as he reaffirmed his vision to bring ease to people’s lives.

She said Mr Khan also briefed the meeting about the recent actions taken by the government against officials of the Customs Collectorate in Quetta who were involved in smuggling of goods.

She said the prime minister appreciated the initiatives of various countries for easing tourist travel advisories for Pakistan.

In reply to a question, Dr Awan termed the filing of a case by Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif against a UK newspaper “gimmickry” and said the London court could not be hoodwinked and facts would be revealed through speedy justice.

On the issue of replacement of the inspector general of Sindh Police, she said, “our priority is to uphold the law instead of swaying by personalities. She said the Sindh government had its viewpoint, but they would decide the matter as per law”.

In response to a question about the media censorship, the SAPM declared that no one would be allowed to damage the country’s national interest. She said national security was not the government’s responsibility alone.

“It is our shared responsibility to protect and safeguard our national interest. It is my duty to stop and silence those who will hurt national security,” she said. She was of the view that patriotism of a person who targeted armed forces to malign them automatically came under question.

“It is our responsibility that we use the power of pen for safeguarding national interest. The government is always there to overcome any hurdle coming in the way of media persons in dispensing their duties and services for national interest,” she said, while asking the media to be “responsible”.

Without elaborating, Dr Awan said she wanted to prevent a situation that could lead towards a “collision”.

The SAPM said the government and the people of Pakistan would observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5 in a befitting manner to send a strong message of support to their brethren in India-held Kashmir.

She said the Kashmir cause was their top priority and the prime minister had desired for nationwide support to the Kashmiri people. Besides observing the day at the government level, she said the party leadership had been directed to observe it at the district, tehsil and municipal committees’ levels.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2020