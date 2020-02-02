Leak of CJP’s security protocol on social media angers PBC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) — the highest regulatory body of lawyers — has taken exception to the leak of information about security protocol extended to the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) during his visits outside Islamabad by the Punjab government and its police.

In a statement, PBC’s vice chairman Abid Saqi described the leak of information on social media as the “most irresponsible handling” of the vital issues involved. Talking to Dawn, he said the leak was in fact a motivated move.

Recently, a letter of Jan 28, 2020 of the DIG Operations to the provincial police officer Punjab went viral on social media with directives to the Additional Inspector General Police Special Branch Lahore, the capital police officer Lahore, all regional police officers and all district police officers of the Punjab regarding provision of security to the CJP.

The letter had asked the police officers concerned to make foolproof security arrangements during the visit/stay/movement of the CJP to avert any untoward incident. Moreover, the Central Police Officer/District Police Officer of the relevant district was to personally escort the chief justice’s cavalcade in their territory.

Reacting to the letter, Mr Saqi said that the provision of foolproof security to the CJP during his visits to different places outside Islamabad was a routine matter and that standard operating procedures were in force since long.

He said in view of utmost sensitive importance of such visits, the security measures were always kept top secret, but this mishandling and malicious leak, as evident from the letter, was highly condemnable.

While condemning the Punjab government and its police for their malicious act of undermining the dignity and status of the CJP, the PBC demanded an investigation by a high-powered commission to find out the actual motive behind this unfortunate episode and to fix responsibility upon the delinquent and responsible officials.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2020