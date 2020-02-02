DAWN.COM

Millions of phones to stop running WhatsApp: report

Monitoring DeskUpdated February 02, 2020

Millions of Android and iPhone devices that only support outdated operating systems would no longer be able to run WhatsApp, the famous app owned by Facebook, BBC reported on Saturday. — AFP/File
KARACHI: Millions of Android and iPhone devices that only support outdated operating systems would no longer be able to run WhatsApp, the famous app owned by Facebook, BBC reported on Saturday.

A report on the BBC’s website quoted WhatsApp as saying the move was necessary to protect the security of its users.

Smartphones using Android 2.3.7 and older, and iPhone iOS 8 or older, would be affected by the update, said the report.

The operating systems that WhatsApp is dropping support for are “legacy operating systems”, which are no longer updated or installed on new devices.

The report said that most users would be able to update their operating systems in order to continue using the famous messaging service.

However, certain devices — such as the iPhone 4 that only supports iOS 7 — would no longer be compatible with the app.

“WhatsApp clearly had no option but to ensure its service remains secure; however it faces the difficult side-effect that the app is no longer compatible with older smartphones,” said CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood.

“This is likely to disproportionally impact the long-tail of its users, particularly in growth markets where there is a high proportion of older devices.”

A spokesperson for the messaging platform said: “This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp.”

This is the latest in a series of moves after the app withdrew support for numerous devices in 2016, and then from all Windows phones on the last day of last year.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2020

