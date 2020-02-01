DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 01, 2020

Suspected Hindu radical fires at protesters in India, in 2nd such incident in three days

AFPUpdated February 01, 2020

Email

Police say that they have taken the shooter into custody and recovered a weapon. — Photo courtesy: ANI
Police say that they have taken the shooter into custody and recovered a weapon. — Photo courtesy: ANI

A suspected Hindu nationalist opened fire at an anti-government protest in India's capital on Saturday, police said, just days after an armed teenager shot and injured a student at a rally in the same city.

The gunman fired into a large crowd of female demonstrators at a non-stop protest in New Delhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contentious citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims. No injuries were reported.

Footage broadcast on local television stations showed a man in his 20s being taken away by police as he shouted that “only Hindus will prevail in the country.”

Officers said the attacker fired at least two rounds towards protesters and tried to escape after his weapon froze, but was caught by locals.

“We have taken him into custody and recovered the weapon,” a police official told AFP.

The incident occurred in the New Delhi suburb of Shaheen Bagh, which has become the epicentre of protests against Modi's government since mid-December when parliament passed the law that grants citizenship to only non-Muslim nationals from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Critics say this creates a religious test for nationality in a secular country and along with a mooted national registry will marginalise its 200 million minority community — claims that Modi denies A 17-year-old man opened fire on a protest rally against the law on Thursday, hitting a student in the hand.

Videos showed him brandishing a pistol and confronting protesters while shouting “Hail Lord Ram” and “Yeh lo azadi” ( “Here is your freedom “) — a slogan popular with anti-government protesters — before firing a single shot at the marchers.

The back-to-back incidents come after a minister in Modi's government, Anurag Thakur, called on crowds at a rally to “shoot the traitors” earlier this week.

Several members of Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have termed the protesters “anti-national” and “traitors”.

Indian Muslims
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 01, 2020

FBR leadership crisis

ONCE again the Federal Board of Revenue has been left without a functioning chairman — the second time since news...
February 01, 2020

Locust attack

PAKISTAN is facing its worst locust infestation in more than 25 years. The crop-eating grasshopper — which entered...
February 01, 2020

Guarding mangroves

FOR centuries, mangroves have acted as custodians of the coastline: they protected the land from soil erosion,...
Updated January 31, 2020

Indian bellicosity

The Indian establishment is continuing its Pakistan-bashing to divert attention from its domestic troubles.
Updated January 31, 2020

Pemra overreach

Internet is seen as the last refuge for independent voices despite the arbitrary and ever-expanding censorship regime.
Updated January 31, 2020

Polio workers

In what often feels like a losing battle, polio workers put their lives at risk every few months.