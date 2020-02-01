DAWN.COM

Four new cases of polio detected in Sindh, Punjab

Ikram JunaidiUpdated February 01, 2020

The children are residents of Jacobabad, Mirpurkhas, and Dera Ghazi Khan. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: Another four cases of polio, two each in Sindh and Punjab, have been found, an official of the National Institute of Health told Dawn. The samples of the patients were taken and referred to NIH last year.

“A five-year-old boy, a resident of Deenpur union council (UC), Thull tehsil, Jacobabad district, became paralysed due to poliovirus.

The other victim is a 48-month-old boy, a resident of Phulladyon UC, Sindhri tehsil, Mirpurkhas district,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“The children paralysed by poliovirus in Punjab are both girls and they belong to the same district and UC. They are four and 10 months old, residents of Aali Wala UC, D.G. Khan tehsil, ” he said.

When contacted by Dawn, National Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Dr Rana Safdar confirmed that four new cases had been detected.

“As we consider the date of collection of the samples for placing the cases in the year, all four cases have been placed in 2019 and the tally for the year has reached 144,” he said.

Dr Safdar said that so far seven cases had been confirmed in 2020 and the last case for the current year was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The patient is an 18-month-old girl, a resident of Abba Khel UC, Lakki Marwat tehsil, he added.

Published in Dawn, February 1st, 2020

