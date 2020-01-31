DAWN.COM

Saudi Arabia deported 285,980 Pakistanis in last five years, Senate told

Dawn.comUpdated January 31, 2020

Details of Pakistanis deported from Riyad and Jeddah in past five years presented in the Senate by FM Qureshi. — Dawn/File
Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday submitted in the Senate a list of Pakistanis who have been deported from Saudi Arabia in the past five years.

According to APP, the numbers were presented in the Senate in response to a query from Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldin.

As per the list, 285,980 Pakistanis have been deported from Riyadh and Jeddah between 2015 and 2019.

Of these, 61,076 people were sent back from Riyadh and 224,904 from Jeddah.

According to Qureshi, these people were deported because of expired visas, performing Haj without permission, being involved in narcotics trade, overstaying in Saudi Arabia after arriving on an Umrah visa, quarrelling and other offences.

