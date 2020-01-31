DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 31, 2020

150 Pakistanis stuck at Chinese airport appeal to govt for evacuation

Umar BachaJanuary 31, 2020

Email

Scholar Tariq Rauf, who along with other Pakistanis have been stuck at the Ürümqi airport, appealed to the govt to evacuate them. — Screengrab
Scholar Tariq Rauf, who along with other Pakistanis have been stuck at the Ürümqi airport, appealed to the govt to evacuate them. — Screengrab

A group of nearly 150 Pakistani nationals stuck at an airport in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang for the past four days amidst the coronavirus outbreak have appealed to the government in Islamabad to evacuate them back home.

The Pakistani citizens, most of whom are students and their families with the rest being traders, have been trapped at the airport in Ürümqi, the capital of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, for several days as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak spreading in China rose to 213 and the World Health Organisation called it a global health emergency.

They can neither leave the airport because many of them have reached the expiry of their visas, nor can they fly home due to Pakistan's suspension of its flights to and from China in the wake of the outbreak.

Tariq Rauf, a PhD scholar from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district who was studying in China, in a video message sent to Dawn said that members of the Pakistani community were stuck in Ürümqi because their onward flight to Pakistan had been cancelled.

Accompanied by other Pakistani nationals and children in the video, Rauf said the visas of many of them had expired and they were told to remain inside the airport.

"For how long will we stay here?" he questioned, adding that many people were running out of money to spend. Rauf told Dawn the Pakistani nationals were having to fend for themselves while at the airport, sleeping on benches and purchasing food using their own money.

Rauf said the Pakistani students were returning home after completing their degrees and they could not return to their universities because of the expiry of their visas and because they had handed over their accommodations to the varsities' administrations. He said the uncertain situation was creating difficulties for them because they were accompanied by young children and elderly men and women, some of whom had fallen sick.

"We request the Pakistani government to evacuate us from here ... this is our constitutional right," he said.

After the scholar's video went viral on social media, the Pakistan Embassy contacted the citizens stuck at the airport to assure them that they will be provided a hotel until their departure from China is sorted out. Rauf said they were waiting for the embassy to take action in this regard.

In a second video message, Rauf stressed that none of the Pakistanis stuck in Ürümqi had been affected by the novel coronavirus and that they were in Xinjiang, which is far away from Wuhan — the epicentre of the virus outbreak.

He said the Pakistani government could send a team to screen the passengers for the virus but that it should make efforts to evacuate them soon.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A bolder policy framework

A bolder policy framework

Pakistan needs a return to high rates of economic growth, but only one that is sustained, export-led, and inclusive.

Editorial

Updated January 31, 2020

Indian bellicosity

The Indian establishment is continuing its Pakistan-bashing to divert attention from its domestic troubles.
January 31, 2020

Pemra overreach

AS the space for freedoms of information, speech and expression continues to shrink rapidly in Pakistan, the ...
Updated January 31, 2020

Polio workers

In what often feels like a losing battle, polio workers put their lives at risk every few months.
January 30, 2020

Monetary policy

THE State Bank has once again decided to hold interest rates steady, to the dismay of industry. But in doing so, it...
Updated January 30, 2020

Diplomatic dupery

Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan, and declared his people “will not kneel and we will not surrender”.
January 30, 2020

Yet another crackdown

IF there were a tutorial for how to alienate a disaffected people even further, then the government is certainly...