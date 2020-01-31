FM Qureshi, US envoy Khalilzad agree to continue efforts for Afghan peace

US Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday met with Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

According to a press release from the foreign office, Khalilzad — who arrived in Pakistan today from Qatar — praised Pakistan's efforts for peace in Afghanistan while briefing the foreign minister about the most recent talks with Taliban.

"The finalisation of a peace treaty between Taliban and the US will pave the way for inter-Afghan dialogue, which would not only benefit Afghanistan but the whole region," Qureshi was quoted as saying.

During the meeting, Qureshi also assured the US envoy that Pakistan will continue to support efforts to bring peace in Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed to continue their efforts towards the Afghan peace process.

The meeting comes after an escalation in tensions between the Taliban and the US, after peace talks between the two sides apparently hit a deadlock.

Sources aware of the developments that took place during the talks in Doha said the Taliban had agreed internally to halt attacks against US forces and “reduce” assaults against Afghan government interests, but clashes between the Taliban and Afghan forces have risen.

At least 29 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed in Taliban attacks that followed air and ground assaults by government forces on the group over the last weekend.

Afghan forces and the Taliban also clashed on Tuesday when security personnel tried to access the site of a crashed US military plane in central Afghanistan.

US forces were later able to access the site and recover the remains of two personnel and what is believed to be the flight data recorder.

Earlier, the Afghan defence ministry said on Sunday that government forces had killed 51 Taliban fighters in assaults last weekend.