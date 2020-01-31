DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 31, 2020

Erdogan hits out at some Arab countries' 'treason' over Trump plan

AFP | ReutersJanuary 31, 2020

Email

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday blasted some Arab countries for backing a Middle East plan unveiled by the United States, condemning it as "treason". — AP/File
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday blasted some Arab countries for backing a Middle East plan unveiled by the United States, condemning it as "treason". — AP/File

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday blasted some Arab countries for backing a Middle East plan unveiled by the United States, condemning it as "treason".

"Some Arab countries that support such a plan commit treason against Jerusalem, as well as against their own people, and more importantly against all humanity," Erdogan told his party's lawmakers in the parliament.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited details of a US plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, warning it may represent the last chance at statehood for the Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the peace plan the "slap of the century".

Turkey, a strong advocate of the Palestinian cause, had condemned the plan.

"The United States' so-called peace plan is stillborn," Turkey's foreign ministry had said in a statement.

"This is an annexation plan aimed at killing a two-state solution and extorting the Palestinian territory."

Erdogan today added that Turkey may launch a military operation into Syria's northwestern province of Idlib if the situation in the region is not resolved immediately, as attacks by Russia-backed Syrian government forces raised concern of a new refugee wave to Turkey.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey could not handle a fresh influx of migrants. On Wednesday, Erdogan had said Ankara was losing patience with the assault and accused Russia of violating agreements aimed at curbing conflict in the region.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A bolder policy framework

A bolder policy framework

Pakistan needs a return to high rates of economic growth, but only one that is sustained, export-led, and inclusive.

Editorial

Updated January 31, 2020

Indian bellicosity

The Indian establishment is continuing its Pakistan-bashing to divert attention from its domestic troubles.
January 31, 2020

Pemra overreach

AS the space for freedoms of information, speech and expression continues to shrink rapidly in Pakistan, the ...
Updated January 31, 2020

Polio workers

In what often feels like a losing battle, polio workers put their lives at risk every few months.
January 30, 2020

Monetary policy

THE State Bank has once again decided to hold interest rates steady, to the dismay of industry. But in doing so, it...
Updated January 30, 2020

Diplomatic dupery

Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan, and declared his people “will not kneel and we will not surrender”.
January 30, 2020

Yet another crackdown

IF there were a tutorial for how to alienate a disaffected people even further, then the government is certainly...