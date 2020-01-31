DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 31, 2020

Pakistani gets top post in New York police’s volunteer force

APPJanuary 31, 2020

Nasir Saleem was inducted into his new assignment at a ceremony at which senior police officials and members of the Pakistani community were present. — Photo APP
A Pakistani-American police officer has been selected to head the New York Police Department’s volunteer force.

Nasir Saleem, a 30-year-old veteran of the New York police, became the first Pakistani and Muslim to be appointed as the auxiliary deputy chief of the nearly 5,000-strong force.

The volunteer force serves in the city’s neighborhoods as the “eyes and ears” of the regular police through foot, vehicle, and bicycle patrols.

"It’s a great honour […] I am speechless. I dedicate my new title to Pakistan," said Saleem speaking to reporters after taken the oath of office on Tuesday.

Saleem was inducted into his new assignment at a ceremony where senior police officials and members of the Pakistani community were present. Captain Adeel Rana and Lt Zaigham Abbas, fellow Pakistani-American police officers, pinned badges on Saleem's uniform.

Taking to Twitter, the New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo stated that Saleem's "28 years and 14,000 hours does not go unnoticed".

Auxiliary police officers are trained to observe and report on conditions requiring the services of the regular police, assisting in non-enforcement and non-hazardous duties.

Comments (5)

CrisDan
Jan 31, 2020 12:14pm
Super. Congratulations.
Masroor
Jan 31, 2020 12:18pm
Great! Keep up the good work!
Jalil Yousaf
Jan 31, 2020 12:31pm
Proud of you. Thumbs up
Patriotic Indian
Jan 31, 2020 12:36pm
Definitely Great accomplishment ! Well done Nasir Saleem Sahib. You have done a great service for USA and did a great job to change the perception about Pakistani people in USA.
Shaukat
Jan 31, 2020 12:37pm
Bravo Saleem sahab we are very proud of you, a true Pakistani American. Please encourage Pakistani youth to join the force.
