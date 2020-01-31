The global spread of the coronavirus — where is it?

The World Health Organisation has declared an international emergency over the outbreak.

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed over 200 individuals and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The global spread of coronavirus. — AFP

Chinese authorities on Friday increased the toll to 213 dead and nearly 10,000 infections. Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported.

The World Health Organisation has declared an international emergency over the outbreak.

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:

China

China has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.

The government on Friday reported 43 new deaths in the preceding 24 hours.

This photo taken on January 30 shows a doctor putting on a pair of protective glasses before entering the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, during the virus outbreak in the city. — STR / AFP

The number of new fatalities has risen daily over the past 10 days. The vast majority have been in Hubei, and many were elderly.

China's National Health Commission also said Friday that 1,982 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total to just under 10,000.

Another 102,000 people were under medical observation in China with possible symptoms of the respiratory ailment.

Asia-Pacific region

Australia

Nine patients have now been confirmed in Australia. Most of them arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.

Cambodia

People wear protective facemasks while riding a bus in Phnom Penh on January 3. — AFP

Cambodia's health ministry reported the country's first case of the virus on Monday, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan and is now stable.

Hong Kong

A woman wearing a mask walks past a stocks board displaying the Hang Sang Index closing price in Hong Kong on January 30. — AFP

In Hong Kong, 12 people are known to have the disease. Of those, about half arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal that connects the city to the Chinese mainland.

India

Officials confirmed the first case in Kerala, southern India, on Thursday.

A medical staff prepares a room of an isloation ward at a Government Medical College in Thrissur in the southern state of Kerala on January 3 after Indian officials confirmed the first case of the SARS-like virus. — STR / AFP

The woman, a student at Wuhan University, is stable and in isolation at a hospital.

Japan

Japan's health authorities confirmed on Thursday they had registered 14 cases, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

Officials wearing masks wait for the arrival of Japanese nationals evacuated from Wuhan, at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on January 30. — Kyodo/via Reuters

The driver and tour guide of a bus carrying visitors from Wuhan were both infected despite not having recently visited China.

Macau

Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with Chinese mainland tourists, had confirmed seven cases as of Tuesday.

Malaysia

Officers from Malaysia’s Department of Information distribute health advisory information during a public campaign to prevent virus infection in Kuala Lumpur on January 31. — AFP

Malaysia confirmed a new case on Thursday, bringing the total to eight. All are Chinese nationals, according to the health ministry.

Nepal

Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had the disease. He was initially quarantined, but recovered and was discharged.

The Philippines

The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on Thursday, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms.

A student a wearing protective face mask gets her temperature taken while entering her college campus in Manila on January 31. — AFP

She came to the Philippines on January 21, sought medical help four days later and was admitted to hospital for testing.

Singapore

Singapore has confirmed 13 cases, all arrivals from Wuhan.

South Korea

South Korea on Thursday confirmed two more cases of the deadly SARS-like virus, bringing the total number to six.

South Koreans evacuated from Wuhan, China, disembark from a chartered flight at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea on January 31. — Kim Kyun-hyun/Newsis via AP

Of the six, five of them travelled from Wuhan, Seoul authorities said.

But one of the two newly confirmed individuals was diagnosed after being in contact with the nation's third confirmed patient in the South, they added.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka confirmed its first case on Monday — a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

Taiwan

Taiwan has uncovered eight cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

Thailand

Thailand has announced 14 confirmed infections — the highest number outside China.

A woman with a protective facemask prays in front of traditional Thai dancers at Erawan Shrine in Bangkok on January 30. — AFP

Health officials said that of the six new cases — all Chinese visitors from Wuhan — five belonged to the same family, with ages ranging from six to 70.

Vietnam

Hanoi confirmed three new cases of the virus on Thursday, all Vietnamese citizens who had returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, raising the overall number reported to five.

North America

Canada

Canada has confirmed two cases so far, and is calling a third case "presumptive", meaning officials are awaiting final confirmation of the results from a national laboratory.

United States

The United States has confirmed six cases, including the first human-to-human transmission on US soil from a woman to her husband in Chicago.

A woman wears a mask in Chinatown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Chicago, Illinois, US on January 30. — Reuters

There are two cases in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona and one in Washington state.

Europe

Finland

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was being treated in isolation in hospital, officials said.

France

French citizens arrive and settle aboard of an evacuation plane with destination southeastern France, before departure from Wuhan Airport (WUH), China, on the night between January 30 and January 31 as they are repatriated from the coronavirus hot zone. — AFP

There are six known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

Germany

Germany now has five confirmed cases, including the first of human-to-human transmission on European soil — a 33-year-old man who fell ill after attending a training session hosted by a visiting Chinese colleague.

All five patients are in isolation in a Munich hospital.

Italy

Passengers are seen onboard the Costa Smeralda cruise ship of Costa Crociere, carrying around 6,000 passengers, as it sits docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia following a health alert due to a Chinese couple and a possible link to the coronavirus, in Civitavecchia, Italy, on January 30. — Reuters

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the first two cases in his country on Thursday — two Chinese tourists who recently arrived in Italy.

Middle East

United Arab Emirates

UAE health officials said on Wednesday a Chinese family of four had all tested positive for the virus after arriving from Wuhan several days ago.

Header photo: Police stand at a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge that crosses from Hubei province in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, on January 31. — Reuters