DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 31, 2020

Pakistan halts flights to and from China as death toll from coronavirus rises

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated January 31, 2020

Email

People wearing protective facemasks walk out from a Pakistan-based Chinese company in Islamabad on January 30, after instructions from Pakistani authorities to take preventive measures against the coronavirus. — AFP
People wearing protective facemasks walk out from a Pakistan-based Chinese company in Islamabad on January 30, after instructions from Pakistani authorities to take preventive measures against the coronavirus. — AFP

Pakistan on Friday halted flights to and from China with immediate effect, a civil aviation official said, as the death toll from a virus outbreak spreading in China mounted and the World Health Organisation called it a global health emergency.

"We are suspending flights to China until February 2," Senior Joint Secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Reuters by phone, adding the situation would be reviewed after that date.

He declined to comment on the reason for the closure.

On Thursday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) decided to suspend flights to Beijing until Feb 2.

Khokhar told Dawn that PIA had been operating two flights between Pakistan and China but it had decided to suspend flight operations.

PIA had started two flights a week to Tokyo and Beijing in May 2019 after a gap of three months.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza announced that the government had decided not to repatriate Pakistani citizens stranded in China in accordance with the recommendations of the WHO.

"We believe that right now, it is in the interest of our loved ones in China [to stay there]. It is in the larger interest of the region, world, country that we don't evacuate them now," he told reporters at a press conference in Islamabad.

"This is what the World Health Organisation is saying, this is China's policy and this is our policy as well. We stand by China in full solidarity," he declared.

"Right now the government of China has contained this epidemic in Wuhan city. If we act irresponsibly and start evacuating people from there, this epidemic will spread all over the world like wildfire."

"So far, China has not allowed evacuation [of people]," he said. "You will, of course, remind me the United States has evacuated its diplomatic staff — not all citizens. This is a condition of the Vienna Convention which dictates that the host country can allow diplomats to leave if their country wishes for them to return."

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Mirza said that the embassy in China was in contact with the Pakistani citizens. He said that the government believes that China's policies to contain the virus were adequate, pointing out that China was the first country to have developed kits to diagnose the coronavirus.

A day prior, Mirza had announced that up to four Pakistani students in China were diagnosed with the coronavirus. A large proportion of the Pakistanis living in China were students of which over 500 students were based in the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new virus.

In the first major response to the WHO's declaration of a global emergency over the spreading coronavirus, as Chinese authorities on Friday increased the toll to 213 dead and nearly 10,000 infections, the United States told its citizens not to travel to China.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A bolder policy framework

A bolder policy framework

Pakistan needs a return to high rates of economic growth, but only one that is sustained, export-led, and inclusive.

Editorial

Updated January 31, 2020

Indian bellicosity

The Indian establishment is continuing its Pakistan-bashing to divert attention from its domestic troubles.
January 31, 2020

Pemra overreach

AS the space for freedoms of information, speech and expression continues to shrink rapidly in Pakistan, the ...
Updated January 31, 2020

Polio workers

In what often feels like a losing battle, polio workers put their lives at risk every few months.
January 30, 2020

Monetary policy

THE State Bank has once again decided to hold interest rates steady, to the dismay of industry. But in doing so, it...
Updated January 30, 2020

Diplomatic dupery

Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan, and declared his people “will not kneel and we will not surrender”.
January 30, 2020

Yet another crackdown

IF there were a tutorial for how to alienate a disaffected people even further, then the government is certainly...