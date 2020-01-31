DAWN.COM

Court orders attachment of Altaf’s properties

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 31, 2020

An antiterrorism court on Thursday ordered proclamation and attachment of properties of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s London-based founder Altaf Hussain and four workers in a case pertaining to alleged murder of two activists of the rival Pak Sarzameen Party. — Photo courtesy mqm.org/File
KARACHI: An antiterrorism court on Thursday ordered proclamation and attachment of properties of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s London-based founder Altaf Hussain and four workers in a case pertaining to alleged murder of two activists of the rival Pak Sarzameen Party.

The MQM chief along with eight detained and absconding suspects has been booked for his alleged involvement in the killing of PSP workers Naeem Ramzan and Azhar Rehmatullah in a gun attack on the party’s office in Usmania Colony on Dec 23, 2018.

On Thursday, the matter came up before the ATC-XII judge. A total of 10 suspects were produced from prison.

The investigating officer submitted a compliance report stating that non-bailable warrants issued by the court against Altaf Hussain, Asif Mian Siddiqui, alias Badshah; M. Jameel, alias Kashif; M. Asad Khan, alias Umar; M. Saleem, alias Belgium and Junaid, alias Owais could not be executed since their whereabouts could not be ascertained and there was no likelihood of their arrest in the near future.

The judge took the report on record and directed the IO to initiate the process of proclamation and attachment of properties of the absconders under sections 87 and 88 of the Criminal Procedure Code to bifurcate the matter against them and initiate trial against the detained suspects, who were told the engage defence counsel.

The IO was told to submit a compliance report till Feb 3.

The court also issued a notice to IO Inspector Aijaz Ahmed Memon and the state prosecutor to argue on the bail application moved by suspect Bisma on Feb 10.

According to the charge-sheet, the detained and absconding suspects carried out a gun attack on the office of the rival PSP on the instructions of pro-Altaf faction of the MQM.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2020

