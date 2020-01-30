DAWN.COM

Project of declaring everyone a 'traitor' dangerous for the country: Mohsin Dawar

Amir WasimUpdated January 30, 2020

MNA Mohsin Dawar speaks in the National Assembly on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar on Thursday said the trend of declaring everyone as a "traitor" should be stopped, terming it a "dangerous project" for the country.

He was speaking in the National Assembly a day after he was released from jail, where he was detained for a day. Dawar and 28 others were arrested from outside Islamabad's National Press Club on Tuesday where they had gathered to stage a protest against the arrest of PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen.

"Those who have launched the project of declaring everyone in the country as a traitor should be stopped. Otherwise, a time will come when the whole nation, except a few government officers, will be declared traitors," he said in his address to the lower house.

Dawar said Manzoor Pashteen was arrested on January 27, two days after Defence Minister Pervez Khattak offered to hold a dialogue with the group.

"Who is running the affairs of the country? We are being labelled as traitors," he said, noting that similar charges were levelled against people like Bacha Khan, Wali Khan, Asfandyar Wali Khan, GM Syed, Fatima Jinnah and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"The charges against these people have never been proven in any court of law. The only person convicted under treason charges is [former military ruler retired] Gen Pervez Musharraf.

"When he (Musharraf) was convicted the spokesman for an institution questioned the conviction. This is a dangerous thing. Whosoever opposes the Constitution is a traitor."

Responding to Dawar, Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed claimed that PTM leaders had in a recent speech abused and used "expletives" against the parliament and parliamentarians.

He demanded of the PTM leaders in the house to apologise for the alleged speech because the issues of tribal areas could be discussed.

He alleged that the PTM leaders had also opposed the fencing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, which he said was crucial to stop the flow of terrorists from Afghanistan into the country.

"Pakistan became safe by the securing of its borders. But you say that the fence should be cut down," Saeed said, addressing the PTM lawmakers.

The minister questioned why Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who had taken to Twitter to express concern over Pashteen's arrest, and the Afghan parliament "start issuing statements in favour" of the PTM whenever an incident takes place in Pakistan.

More to follow.

Bilal Khan
Jan 30, 2020 08:18pm
Ptm is trouble
Recommend 0

