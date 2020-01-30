'Those who violate country's law will be arrested': Interior minister reacts to PTM detentions

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, while commenting on the recent arrests of various leaders of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), said that those who break the country's laws will be punished accordingly.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Shah said: "They are Pakistani citizens. They have violated the law of the country, and they were arrested."

"As far as the Pashtuns are concerned, they stand with this government," he said. "The [Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf] has a two-thirds majority [in KP]. Imran Khan is more popular in tribal and Pashtun areas than he is in his own district.

"No other political leader has done what he [Imran] has done for the merger of tribal districts and for bringing the Pashtun into the mainstream. So then who is their leader, Pashteen or Imran," he questioned.

The interior minister maintained that those who violate the country's law will be arrested.

"It is the prime minister's stance, that if you wish to resolve issues, you should come to the table. Nothing can be solved by fighting and going to war. This holds true for the entire nation including tribal areas," he said.

However, when questioned why there was a need for the PTM to come to the table when they stage peaceful protests and there have been reports of ongoing talks between the group and the government, the minister said: "Talks [with them] are also being conducted on the table.

"I am talking to you right now. But if you go and say, kill someone or perhaps commit a crime, does that mean that no action will be taken against you?

"Law enforcement agencies have their own task. If they are committing a crime they will be punished for it," he maintained.

Shah clarified that he did not mean to insinuate that Pashteen had killed someone. "I am merely giving an example."

"There is a case registered against Pashteen in Dera Ismail Khan on the basis of which he was arrested. Yesterday or the day before, an MNA from his party, a very good person, was using foul language against the country and state institutions and he has been caught.

"Whatever their reasons for protesting, there is a civilised way to protest. They were protesting in the wrong way. The courts are independent, and they will decide the cases."

On Jan 27, PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen was sent to Peshawar's Central Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a magistrate hours after he was arrested from the city's Shaheen Town.

According to police, a case was registered against the PTM chief at the City Police Station in DI Khan on Jan 18 under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Pashteen and other PTM leaders had attended a gathering on Jan 18 in DI Khan where the PTM chief had allegedly said that the 1973 Constitution violated basic human rights.

The FIR added that Pashteen also made derogatory remarks about the state.

Following Pashteen's arrest, PTM leaders and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir had condemned the arrest and staged countrywide protests.

On Tuesday, a day after Pashteen's arrest, 28 individuals protesting outside the National Press Club in Islamabad were arrested, including Dawar. After releasing some protesters, including MNA Dawar, police registered a case against the remaining 23 individuals on multiple charges including sedition. A judicial magistrate later sent these individuals to Adiala Jail till Feb 12.