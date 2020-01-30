DAWN.COM

2 soldiers martyred during operation on terrorist hideout in North Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiJanuary 30, 2020

The martyred soldiers were identified as Muhammad Shamim and Asad Khan. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Thursday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"Five terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire," the statement added.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoys Muhammad Shamim and Asad Khan.

On Dec 5, 2019, two security forces officials were martyred in an IBO near Charkhel village of North Waziristan.

"Presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During operation two terrorists killed," the statement released by ISPR had said.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Sher Zaman and Sepoy Muhammad Jawad.

Comments (9)

Om
Jan 30, 2020 11:28am
Sad
Recommend 0
Ashok De
Jan 30, 2020 11:45am
Very Sad. RIP.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Jan 30, 2020 11:55am
Very sad! RIP in Jannah.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Jan 30, 2020 11:59am
RIP my army brothers.
Recommend 0
Fareed N
Jan 30, 2020 12:11pm
While politicians are busy in endless squabbles, braves are laying down their lives.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 30, 2020 12:15pm
Enemy's desperation after capture of strategic asset.
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jan 30, 2020 12:15pm
Very sad. Rest In Peace. Pak army is the greatest armed force in the world.
Recommend 0
Fariha
Jan 30, 2020 12:19pm
Rest in peace, brothers. Prayers and strength for your blessed families and for the motherland
Recommend 0
Nazir Shah
Jan 30, 2020 12:41pm
Where is PTM right now
Recommend 0

