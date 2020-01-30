IGP conveys concerns to PM about ‘political pressure’ in Sindh

KARACHI: As the change in Sindh police’s command appears imminent, with many believing that the provincial and federal governments are about to reach a consensus over the new inspector general of police, incumbent IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam met the prime minister in Islamabad on Wednesday and briefed him about the challenges the police were facing in effecting policing mainly in rural areas due to growing “political pressures”.

“IG-Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here [Islamabad] on Wednesday. The meeting discussed law and order situation in the province and other matters,” said a brief statement issued by the PM Office.

Sources said that the meeting was more than a simple briefing on law and order in the province.

Dr Imam is likely to get a new posting in the federal govt

After weeks of debate, political wrangling, controversies over statements and strong stances from both federal and provincial authorities, the matter pertaining to the transfer of the incumbent IGP now appears to be headed for a resolution as only a consensus name of the new officer is left to be decided. However, a tug of war over the issue has left many scars that can resurface at any time.

“The meeting was held in a very good atmosphere,” said a source. “The PM invited the Sindh IG to meet him in Islamabad. The two couldn’t hold a detailed discussion during the recent visit of PM Khan to Karachi. So he [PM Khan] sought more input from Dr Imam on the subject to know the other side of the story. The Sindh IG briefed the prime minister about recent security situation and law and order in Sindh and also shared some details about Karachi.”

“The IG briefed the PM about political pressure while policing in the province in general and in certain districts in particular,” he said. “He mentioned a series of episodes over a year which brought the police and politically influential individuals at odds.”

“He also referred to a number of complaints he has been receiving about certain officers regarding misuse of powers, corruption and illegal activities but despite his recommendations their jobs remain intact due to their strong connections. And those who perform their duties and act against vested interests of well-connected people face action from the provincial government,” the source said.

His response was in the affirmative when asked whether the discussion between the two sides also touched on the much-publicised issue of IGP’s transfer.

But, he said, the meeting mostly discussed the issues emerging over the past few months that had become a bone of contention between the political administration of Sindh and the police hierarchy.

The PM, the source said, heard the Sindh IG out and sought his suggestions for a better policing system.

During the meeting the PM hinted at transferring him soon to post him at a promising key position in the federal government.

“Dr Imam will resume his office tomorrow [Thursday] to continue to serve as the Sindh IG. When he will be transferred and to where, these are the questions which are yet to be answered. But it seems that dust has settled and we may see some reshuffle very soon,” added the source.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2020