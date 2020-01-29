DAWN.COM

2 polio workers killed as team comes under attack in Swabi

Zahid ImdadUpdated January 29, 2020

DPO says the area where the attack took place is not on security high alert. — Reuters/File

Two polio workers were killed on Wednesday when their team came under attack in Swabi's Parmoli area.

According to Swabi's District Police Officer Imran Shahid, unidentified men opened fire at the polio team while they were on duty.

As a result of the firing, a lady health worker was killed on the spot while another was severely injured, the DPO said.

The injured lady health worker was rushed to the Kalu Khan Hospital. She was later shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, where she succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment, according to LRH Medical Director Dr Khalid Masood.

Police have collected three bullet shells from the site of the shooting, the DPO said, adding that security in the area where the incident occurred was not on high alert.

Taking notice of the attack, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to submit a report on the incident.

He further directed police to take strict action against the perpetrators of the attack.

Attacks on polio workers are common in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. This is one of the biggest hindrances to the eradication of polio from the country.

Last year, the government formed the National Strategic Advisory Group (NSAG) to tackle polio eradication. The NSGA has representatives from leading political parties who have worked on polio eradication programmes in previous governments. The broad-based body was constituted in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and is led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.



Comments (16)

Azad J
Jan 29, 2020 05:40pm
R.I.P Brave Female Polio Worker. Your martyrdom will not go to waste and Pakistan will be Polio free soon!
Hwh
Jan 29, 2020 05:43pm
Strange people, wanted to be handicapped!
M. Emad
Jan 29, 2020 05:54pm
Near 150 new Polio cases reported in Pakistan so far in 2019 & 2020.
Lgbtqx
Jan 29, 2020 06:00pm
A sad situation indeed. where is the government.
M. Saeed
Jan 29, 2020 06:14pm
All anti-polio workers must be booked and prosecuted as anti-state elements.
TBH
Jan 29, 2020 06:23pm
Are they still living in 7th century??
Pakistan First
Jan 29, 2020 06:26pm
Can the government at least highlight the supreme sacrifices of these Polio workers? I don't see media coverage or anything for them? It's a sad state of affairs. Also, the DPO should have ensured proper security of this Polio team when such attacks are commonplace. RIP, the brave polio worker. Pakistan Paindabad!
Moth
Jan 29, 2020 06:29pm
No need to die. Let them be crippled with this desease
Shirish
Jan 29, 2020 06:30pm
Where else in the world polio workers are attacked???
MirzaCanada
Jan 29, 2020 06:31pm
Why the polio teams are not given security support? So many polio workers have been killed in the last few years but they are always insecured.
AgniIlla
Jan 29, 2020 06:34pm
Who kills a polio worker First educate people
Osman Karim Khara
Jan 29, 2020 07:02pm
Zero patriotism in KP.
SDA
Jan 29, 2020 07:26pm
Why parents deny vaccine administration to their kids. Its for their own benefit. People against polio vaccine should be put in jail.
Lgbtqx
Jan 29, 2020 07:46pm
It is called biting a helping hand.
ACEGKtime
Jan 29, 2020 09:04pm
Why so much resistance to vaccines?
Raghunath
Jan 29, 2020 09:13pm
Ask China to provide polio virus to those people
